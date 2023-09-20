Legendary Bears QB McMahon appearing at Bourbonnais dispensary

When Chicago Bears fans think of the name Jim McMahon, they usually associate him with the Super Bowl. But now, area fans will be able to associate him with smoking bowls.

McMahon, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Chicago Bears from 1982-88 and 15-year NFL veteran, will appear at Phili Dispensary, 1300 Locke Dr., Bourbonnais, from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday to promote his cannabis company, Revenant, and his new brand, MAC 9, both of which are making their Illinois debuts.

The first 100 fans to arrive at Phili for the meet-and-greet Wednesday will receive a free MAC 9 mini football that McMahon will autograph.

McMahon and fellow NFL veterans Kyle Turley and Eben Britton recently launched the company as an alternative medical option to opioids and other pharmaceuticals, with MAC 9 serving as McMahon's personal brand of strains.

MAC 9 includes Cardinal Crush and Cougar Blue, both of which Revenant describes as a "sativa-dominant hybrid" with "relaxing, happy and giggly effects." The products are available in flower, pre-roll and vape form.

Per a press release, McMahon shared his excitement for the release of his new strain in the same state he once helped bring a Super Bowl to as the quarterback of the Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team in 1985-86, and hopes to help others ease off of opioid use the way cannabis allowed him to.

"Revenant is more than just a brand; it's a lifeline," McMahon said. "My NFL journey revealed the devastating toll opioids can take on both the body and the spirit.

"Cannabis, on the other hand, illuminated a different path, one of healing and hope. Having personally transitioned from 100 Percocets a month to using Mac 9 pre-rolls, I haven't touched an opioid since.

"Our mission with Revenant is to share this transformative path with the world, offering a natural alternative that prioritizes well-being because we've experienced the profound difference it can make."