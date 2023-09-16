Free presentation set for Tuesday on state college savings plan

For years, the cost of a college education has been one of the inflation leaders in the country.

That trend was slowed a bit in recent years by COVID-19, but Forbes points out college costs rose 169% from 1980 to 2020. Research.com says between 1989 and 2016, the cost of attending college went up eight times faster than the rate of inflation. The figure, the same study says, was driven by the rising cost of support services, a decreasing share of aid from the states and the expense of implementing the latest technology.

One possible solution is to invest in a 529 College Savings Plan. The basic idea behind the plan is to provide parents, grandparents and, for that matter, just about anyone, with a tax advantage if they invest money toward a college education.

There will be a free presentation from 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Anyone can attend, but an RSVP is encouraged by calling 815-932-3086.

All states have a 529 plan, but the Illinois version is coordinated by State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Union Bank and Trust is the administrator of the plan as the low bidder for the business. Union Bank also administers the plans in Alabama and Nebraska. There are 1 million participants in the three states, where the plans have total assets of $30 billion.

Sara Clegg and Aaron Beatty, of Union Bank, will make the presentation, explaining the program. Within the program, there are 22 investing firms to choose from.

Illinois has a particular incentive to start the program. Under state law, children born or adopted this year are eligible for a $50 starter bonus from Illinois.

In Illinois, the 529 funds only can be used toward college expenses: tuition, fees, books and equipment. Room and board might be covered if the student is half-time or more. There is a $500,000 lifetime cap per student. Funds are free from federal income tax when used for those educational purposes. Illinois also gives a $10,000 deduction for single filers and a $20,000 deduction for joint filers who contribute.

Anyone can set up a plan to benefit a student. The interest and investment gains in the program have a tax break attached to them.

Participants can choose from a variety of plans and from a variety of brokers. The long history of investments would predict gains, but there is no guarantee of such.

The free meeting has been organized by Randy Van Fossan, of Country Companies.