Community Briefs: Sept. 13, 2023

<strong>Bradley Lions Club hosting Saturday breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy and assorted beverages. The cost is $8 per person, and kids younger than 5 are free.

This month, bring in three nonperishable items to be donated to a local food pantry and receive $1 off breakfast.

New to the breakfast event is a photo op, where attendees can take pictures with a colorful backdrop. This month’s theme is Scarecrows and Apples.

Lions will deliver orders of five meals or more within a 5-mile radius.

Call 815-932-9180 for delivery.

Lions’ monthly breakfast is a drop-off point for used glasses, pop tabs, keys, hearing aids and cellphones. Bring items to donate. Used glasses are used to restore vision to those without access to eye care. Follow the Bradley Lions on Facebook, or go to <a href="https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/bradley" target="_blank">e-clubhouse.org/sites/bradley</a> for more information.

<strong>Kankakee Art League holding September meeting</strong>

The Kankakee Art League will meet Sept. 19 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 381 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Business will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by an art critique that is open to the public.

Bring a sack lunch and one or two pieces of art and join in the group’s feedback. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>.

<strong>Mabel Hartman art show, reception</strong>

Various artworks by Mable Hartman (1926-2022) are now on display in the Kankakee County Museum’s George Grey Barnard Exhibition, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. This art show, loaned by the artist’s family, will be on display for the month of September (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays). In addition, a memorial reception celebrating the works of Mable Hartman will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum.

<strong>Kultivators’ presentation to focus on travel</strong>

Kankakee Kultivators’ Karma Johnson and Connie Lemon will share photos and memories of Summer Travels to England, Scotland and Ireland Gardens at the club’s meeting Thursday. Both avid gardeners, they each have travelled far during the years to experience the beauties of many gardens around the U.S. and in other countries, especially in Western Europe.

Johnson will present views of the famous botanic gardens of Edinburgh, Scotland and other Scottish gardens — Cawdor, Dunvegan and Stirling — all of which she visited this summer. She also will share photos she has taken of Giverny, in Vernon, France; and The Keukenhof in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

During their presentation, Lemon will focus on the Chelsea Flower Show, which she attended this past May in London, plus several gardens around the London area and on west to Bath, England. She also will describe a hydroponic tomato-growing facility in Iceland.

All those interested in gardening are welcome to attend. The club will meet for its business meeting at noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. The program/presentation will begin at 1 p.m., and attendees will enjoy tea and scones.

— Daily Journal staff report