'When you look good, you feel good': Phipps provides free back-to-school haircuts

Kevin Phipps, Phipps Academy of Barbering and staff opened their doors Monday for the annual free haircuts to the community, where 125 patrons left happy that day.

Located at 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the barbering school provided free haircuts for back to school.

“When you look good, you feel good, and, hopefully, the kids will act good,” said Phipps, owner of the Bradley and Richton Park locations.

His words and actions are a powerful combination of spreading love.

Phipps expressed he always wanted to be a blessing as a young kid growing up in Altgeld Gardens on Chicago’s Southside. He came from humble beginnings, asking God to put a blessing in his hands.

At the tender age of 19, he started his business, later pastored a church and now is living his dream of helping young men and women pursue their careers in barbering.

But, not without structure, direction, correction and inspiration.

Phipps opened up the location in Bradley two years ago, which can serve 10 to 15 students at a time. The location continues to grow. He saw students were cutting hair; yet, none had their license.

He believes in serving; his daily walk is a ministry, giving hope daily.

“Young men need to be taught,” he said, adding he gives hope every day.

He shared 85% of his students come from rough backgrounds. Yet, nine have graduated with certificates and have their license.

A sign near the entrance of the business spells P-R-O-C-E-S-S: submitting to the process is for all the students. Change, character and attitude are all characteristics of submitting, Phipps said.

The goal is to build the students up in areas they are lacking. The atmosphere is full of positive vibes, as only Phipps accepts; there is no disrespect or profanity.

Phipps is proud to have two locations, Bradley and Richton Park, serving men and women of all ages and ethnicities. All work is done exclusively by the students, under the supervision of an instructor.

Pricing for standard haircuts is $8, and faded cuts cost $12.

Phipps is in constant prayer, asking God to send him people he can help. He is duplicating what was given to him.

“The younger generation doesn’t believe what you say; they watch what you do, they want to see what you say,” he said. “Living it is more than talking about it.”