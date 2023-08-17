GFWC Woman's Club of Kankakee awards four scholarships

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee has announced the 2023 scholarship recipients from area high schools. Debra Humble, education chairman KWC, announced that this year the scholarship applications were “outstanding with each applicant’s career goals particularly impressive.” The Woman’s Club of Kankakee awarded $500 to each student.

• Marrissa Goad: Graduated from Manteno High School in 2023 and is majoring in Psychology at the University of Iowa.

• Natalie Meyer: Graduated from Manteno High School in 2023 and is majoring in Pharmacy at the University of Iowa to become a pharmaceutical scientist.

• Mallory Kelly: Graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 2023 and is attending the University of Alabama.

• Leah Johnson: Graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 2023 and is majoring in criminal justice at Kankakee Community College.