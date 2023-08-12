St. Anne to receive $700,000 for critical infrastructure

The village of St. Anne is set to receive $700,000 through the Community Development Block Grant for public infrastructure, which enables communities in nonmetropolitan areas to make critical repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.

State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. — in conjunction with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity — made the announcement on funding this week.

“Clean drinking water should be a fundamental human right,” said Sims, D-Chicago. “But the sad reality is that not everyone has this access. Investments into our water and sewer infrastructure are investments into our communities.”

Public infrastructure grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety and public welfare. As part of the annual CDBG program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded $48.5 million for 41 infrastructure projects across the state.

These projects include construction of storm sewer pipes, waterline replacements, hydrant and water storage tank construction and other critical projects that help mitigate flooding and support sewage management, water delivery and other public water necessities.

“Communities in every corner of the state should have access to resources to keep Illinois families safe and healthy with a proper roof over their heads,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards in a news release. “The Community Development Block Grants will provide critical assistance to rehabilitate dozens of homes and improve infrastructure in the areas that need it the most without placing the sole burden of funding costly projects on local entities.”

For a full list of grant recipients, go to <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov" target="_blank">www2.illinois.gov</a>.