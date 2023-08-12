Sometimes, a truck just wants to be taken for a ride

<strong>Q:</strong> The service engine light came on in my truck, then next day off, then on again. My mechanic checked it out and up came a code he had never seen. He looks it up and it states engine has not been running enough to perform computer check. He took it out for a long ride, checked again, and it was OK. Yes, I live in a retirement home and I’m an 81-year-old former shade tree mechanic. I guess I need to drive it more. <strong>— K.B., Crete, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You guessed right. Sometimes there is a pending code. It may occur if there was an intermittent problem seen by the computer. Occasionally driving the vehicle a few times may clear the pending code. Sometimes the vehicle must be driven in both city and highway trips including slowing and accelerating.

<strong>Q:</strong> I usually change my own oil on my 2004 Toyota Tundra (mileage 95,000) but went to the local Toyota dealer to have this done in conjunction with other minor work. I requested high-mileage oil. The dealership service department said that it’s really a gimmick to extract more money from customers They installed the standard full synthetic 5W-30. Obviously, no harm was done, but I had never heard such a comment, and from a Toyota service department, no less. <strong>— J.B., La Fox, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> They don’t stock it. You got a song and dance about the oil being a gimmick. Older engines may have seals and gaskets that are less pliable than new and may benefit from the additive packages in high-mileage oils.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2022 Kia Niro Hybrid with 22,000 miles on it. The engine light came on with a message to check the active air flap system. We are going to have a new one put in, but the dealer says this may have happened because of an accident we were in several months ago. Does it make sense that this system malfunctioned so long after the accident and why would the repair shop not have found it back then? Your help is appreciated. <strong>— J.F. , Chicopee, Mass.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The active air flap is normally open until the vehicle reaches a set speed. If it were damaged during an accident, it would not have worked for long. A foreign object getting stuck in it may have caused the problem.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited (only 45,000 miles) and my electronic key fob is going out. The dealer wants $700 to fix this, which I think is high. <strong>— B.K. Edina, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The replacement price you were quoted sounds a bit high. However, the key must also be programmed and cut. Call a couple other Toyota dealers as well as some locksmiths. But you may only need a new battery for the key fob. The batteries are cheap.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2019 Kia Sportage with around 50,000 miles. Is there something I can do to reduce the road noise? It drowns out the radio unless I really turn up the volume. <strong>— F.K., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Road noise is almost always caused by tires. At 50,000 miles they are approaching the end of life. They may also be worn unevenly. Tire makers offer a wide selection including tires that are low on noise. Touring tires may be what you need. If you also want a bit more performance, select a grand touring tire.