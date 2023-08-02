Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

One share costs $525,000

<strong>Q.</strong> I can’t believe this — is it true that shares of Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, sell for around $500,000 each? That prices most of us out. <strong>— M.M., Waterbury, Vermont</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Yup, it’s true — but you can still invest in the company if you want. It’s the Class A shares that are steeply priced — recently near $525,000. But there are Class B shares as well; they recently traded around $345 apiece.

Those $525,000 shares cost around $19 apiece when Buffett took over the company in 1965, so they’ve grown by more than 2,700,000% under his watch. As he noted in the company’s last letter to shareholders, the overall annual growth rate of its stock price has been 19.8% — versus 9.9% for the S&P 500 (with dividends reinvested).

Clearly, few investors can afford a $525,000 share. Fortunately, though, Buffett added Class B shares in 1996. They were initially valued at one-thirtieth of the value of a Class A share, putting their debut price around $1,000. Then, in 2010, Buffett split the B shares 50-for-1, bringing their price down from around $3,500 apiece to around $70. Today, as noted above, an investor can buy a single share of Berkshire Hathaway for around $345.

<strong>Q.</strong> Why doesn’t my newspaper include stock listings on Mondays? It’s very annoying. <strong>— A.R., Lincoln, Nebraska</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Since America’s stock markets are closed on weekends, there’s no stock-price action to report on Mondays. It can be better not to watch your stocks too closely, though. Find great and growing companies, keep up with their progress, and aim to hang on for years or decades — or as long as they hold your confidence.

Fool’s School

Make paying down debt a priority

Debt can be bad, and debt can be good. Good debt has a reasonable interest rate and manageable payments, enabling you to buy a car, a home or a college education. Bad debt has a steep interest rate and payments that you might struggle to make; it’s often from credit card usage, though some car loans, student loans and other loans can also charge significant interest rates. Aim to pay off any high-interest-rate debt as soon as you can.

The main reason is that high-interest-rate debt is costly. The average credit card interest rate was recently 24.5%, per Forbes Advisor. If you owed $30,000 at that rate, you’d be on the hook for around $7,350 per year — and that’s just for interest. You’d need to cough up much more to get the full balance paid off.

Here’s some motivation: Paying off high-interest-rate debt essentially is like getting a fat guaranteed return. If you paid off that $30,000, you’d no longer owe that $7,350 in interest, and could keep that money in your pocket — or your investment account. It’s like earning a 24.5% return on that investment — more than double the stock market’s long-term average annual gain of around 10%.

Shedding your debt can also help you deal with life’s financial curveballs, such as a job loss, hefty rent increase or costly but necessary car repair. It’s hard to navigate those if you’re also making major debt repayments.

Meanwhile, paying off high-interest-rate debt can help you take advantage of financial opportunities. If you’re not writing big checks to credit card companies, for instance, you can save that money and pounce on some stocks when the stock market declines. Or if you want to buy a home, having paid down such debt may have boosted your credit score significantly, entitling you to much better interest rates from mortgage lenders.

Getting free of high-interest-rate debt can also reduce your stress and help you sleep better at night.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back only to 2003, when I was launched by two entrepreneurs and named for a Serbian-American physicist. A PayPal co-founder helped fund me and is now my “technoking.” My first car was an electric Roadster with a single-charge range of 245 miles. Debuting in 2008, it cost around $109,000, and fewer than 2,500 were sold. Today, with more than 100,000 employees and a recent market value topping $900 billion, I’m “building a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles.” I delivered 1.3 million vehicles in 2022. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1880, when two brothers borrowed $200 and bought the Wooden Jacket Can manufacturing business in Buffalo, New York. Corrosive contents tended to damage tin cans, so by 1884, I was making iconic glass jars for preserving fruit. (They’re now produced by Newell Brands.) Today, based in Westminster, Colorado, with a recent market value near $18 billion, I specialize in sustainable aluminum packaging for the beverage, personal care, household products, aerospace and other industries — and for the U.S. government. I’m one of the world’s largest makers of beverage cans. Who am I? (Answer: Ball Corp.)

The Motley Fool Take

On Target

Target (NYSE: TGT), armed with convenient same-day services including curbside pickup and delivery, was a magnet for consumers’ dollars at the outset of the pandemic. Sales at locations open for more than a year soared 19.3% in 2020 and 12.7% in 2021 — incredible numbers for a big-box retailer.

The hangover from this growth began in 2022 and is still continuing. Comparable sales rose by just 2.2% last year, partly due to weakening consumer demand, and slowed further in early 2023. Target’s pandemic-era profitability is also a thing of the past, with operating profit margin coming in at just 5.2% in its first quarter of 2023 — down from more than 9% at times during 2020 and 2021.

While the next few years will likely be challenging for Target, particularly if the U.S. enters a recession, the retailer has laid a solid foundation for long-term growth. Its same-day services are still growing at a healthy clip, for example, reflecting how much people value convenience.

Once Target emerges from this malaise, growth won’t be as impressive as it was during the pandemic’s height, and margins likely won’t be as high. But Target’s stock price now reflects this reality, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16, below the five-year average of nearly 18. That looks like a reasonable price to pay for long-term investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Target.)