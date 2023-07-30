Merchant Street MusicFest brings in another year of success

Thousands descended on Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square on Friday and Saturday for the 2023 Merchant Street MusicFest.

Despite Friday’s hot and humid temperatures, with heat indices peaking near 110 degrees in some locations, according to NWS Chicago, audiences were full across the four-stage festival.

“Thank you so much for sticking it out with us in, by God, the hottest show we’ve ever played,” said Josh Scholl, lead singer of Radio Gaga, which closed out Friday night at the Merchant Street Stage.

Scholl performs as Freddie Mercury in the Queen-Lady Gaga tribute band, which also features Cait Coulomb as Lady Gaga.

Saturday’s temperatures were much more palatable, with a height of mid-80s during the day and 70s during the night. Closing out the festival were hundreds of voices singing along with Sister Sledge to “We Are Family.”

For more information on the festival and its performers, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.