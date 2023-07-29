Zonta reaches fundraising goal

The Zonta Club of Kankakee, through fundraising, met its 2023 goal of $20,000 awarding monetary donations to its four service projects.

This year, Zonta helped support Clove Alliance, Harbor House, Fortitude Community Outreach and Garden of Prayer, as well as Zonta International Service Projects. All four local organizations align with the mission of Zonta.

Zonta raises money to build a better world for women and girls locally and globally.

Zonta Club of Kankakee Service Committee Co-Chairs Rhonda Thomas and Therese Schultz distributed checks during a recent event.