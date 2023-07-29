What's causing that sound?

<strong>Q:</strong> My 2007 Chevy Cobalt LT, with approximately 90,000 miles, has developed what I describe as the soft sound of a small plane propeller. I do not hear it as it idles but as soon as I drive, and the rpms rise above 2,000, I hear it. This sound appears suddenly from one day to the next. <strong>— J.A., Cetronia, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Although there is a panoply of possible propeller noise sources, I would check for a cooling fan problem or exhaust system leak.

<strong>Q:</strong> Recently I read a question in your column about fuel economy savings for auto start/stop technology on newer cars. My new Subaru Outback switches to a display that counts each second I am using that feature, and shows an estimated fuel savings based on the total time I have done so. Per that display, based on less than 1,000 mostly highway miles, I have saved over a gallon of fuel. With 2+ tanks of gas (which equals about 35 gallons of fuel used so far) I can say that my fuel savings are close to 3%. So, I think the feature is well worth it. In highway traffic, I disable the feature as was mentioned. <strong>— M.B., Riverside, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Thanks for doing the math.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2018 Dodge Journey. I always have condensation build up on the interior face of the lens of my headlamps. The driver’s side has more. I owned a 2012 Journey and never had this issue. Can you help with preventing this problem? <strong>— C.J., Channahon, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> This is a common problem. Although there are numerous suggestions for drying out the headlight assembly, none seem to last very long. Replacing the assemblies is the ultimate solution. It is an expensive job. The entire front bumper cover and grille must come off to access the assemblies. Add the cost of replacement parts and you may have to take out a second mortgage.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2010 Audi A6 Quattro 3.0T. It has 75,000 miles. Audi does not have a fluid change interval for differentials, transaxle, transmission or coolant. Since my car may be on the road for several more years, should these fluids be changed? <strong>— R.M., Richmond, Vt.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Nope.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2017 Ford F-150 with about 34,000 miles on it. When I was at the dealer for service, they recommended that they flush the transmission fluid at a cost of $318. I declined this. Was I right?. <strong>— J.L., Allentown, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Don’t temp fate. At such low mileage, I wouldn’t even consider changing the ATF.

<strong>Q:</strong> I seem to remember you’ve said cars typically consume one quart of oil for every 1,000 miles of driving. I’ve had the same Toyota Sienna minivan for 17 years and never put a drop of oil in it. I occasionally check the level and it’s always OK. My mechanic never says anything about low oil when he does the oil changes every 3,000-4,000 miles. Am I confused about what I’ve read in your column in the past?

<strong>A:</strong> You aren’t confused. Maybe a might forgetful. I didn’t say that engines typically consume a quart of oil. I have said that the automakers claim that as much as a one quart in 1,000 miles is acceptable. Owners should check their oil regularly to be sure they aren’t heavy users.