Daily Journal Job Fair, Let’s Get Kankakee County Hired, a well-attended success

At least 150 attendees stopped by the Daily Journal's 2023 Job Fair on Wednesday to visit 25 area employers in search of applicants.

The community-wide job fair, called Let’s Get Kankakee County Hired, was held at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several participating employers noted it was the "best-attended job fair" they’ve worked in long time.

Many employers expressed the need for employees and conducted interviews at the fair. Numerous attendees in search of a job noted they would take any job.

Door prizes, gift cards and a laptop giveaway encouraged potential employees to attend. Free résumé assistance, professional portraits and career workshops were also available.

While the Daily Journal has held job fairs before, many features were added to make this the most comprehensive event organized by the paper and the largest job fair in the area.