Gun violence has been in the news on a constant basis, not only nationally, but here locally all too well. It has permeated our society so much that the violence has been normalized. Thankfully, we have a lot of local leaders working for solutions to quell the tide of gun violence.

It’s never easy to come up with solutions, but we feel education is the key. Not only on how to prevent the violence but to also keep our youth engaged in school. It has been a monumental task for youths who have been asked to deal with a lot since the beginning of the pandemic a little more than three years ago.

As businesses and schools are slowly returning to some sense of normalcy recently, it’s time for the community to come together to make sure the violence doesn’t continue to grow. Kankakee High School held a meeting centered on how to stop the violence now. It was the school’s response to one of its own who fell victim to gun violence. KHS student Kimoni Franks, 16, was shot and killed July 11 while walking back to his home with his brother from a convenience store on the city’s north side. He would’ve been a junior this fall.

As Daily Journal senior reporter Jeff Bonty reported, Kankakee School Superintendent Genevra Walters held up seven sheets of paper during the meeting. The seven sheets were filled with the names of students who had suffered from trauma or violence. Franks was the 78th name added to that list.

“This document has to stop,” Walters said. “I don’t think people understand the number of lives that have been changed by violence.”

Walters was one of nine speakers at the meeting that also included those from the city of Kankakee, City Life Youth For Christ, Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United and People Helping People.

Several of the speakers mentioned that people young and old have to speak up to save our children. We also have to educate our youths that violence, especially with guns, is not the answer. Those community leaders, including Aaron Clark, who works with youth at Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ and as director and youth violence prevention coordinator for Kankakee School District 111, are making efforts to reach out. We have to encourage our youth to talk to those community leaders, a school counselor or a pastor when the pressure can be too much.

There are solutions to your problems rather than resorting to violence. There are community groups that are heightening the awareness like the Bike Against Violence bicycle ride this past Tuesday. The ride for hope toured the streets of Kankakee for six miles to bring the issue to the forefront. The ride targeted youths aged 12-24 but also included adults. Kankakee Deputy Police Chief Donnell Austin was part of the ride.

“Our goal is to get the kids outside and for the police to develop a relationship with the youth. That leads to a safer community,” he said.

The safety of our youth has to be our goal. They are the future. We put most of our stories on Facebook, and the stories reporting the violence always generate a lot of comments. Yet our stories about solutions to the violence rarely receive any comments at all. Maybe we are all still searching for answers. Somehow we have to find them. Our future depends on ending the violence.