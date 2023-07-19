Another first for Harsy as she becomes city's first woman lieutenant

KANKAKEE — Lacie Harsy is at it again.

Kankakee’s first woman to be promoted to the rank of sergeant within the Kankakee Police Department was, perhaps not surprisingly, the first woman to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Harsy is the second woman in Kankakee County’s history to hold the rank of police lieutenant, the other being former Kankakee County Sheriff Lt. Jo Lynn Mulcahy.

Harsy is the highest-ranking woman within the Kankakee Police Department.

But don’t tell Lt. Lacie Harsy she is something special. She already knows there are many eyes and many expectations when it comes to being the first at anything.

The 34-year-old Harsy, a member of the city police force since 2013, is one of seven lieutenants within the 64-member police force.

But there is always the added pressure of being the absolute best when someone is the first, is the trailblazer, and Harsy is well aware of that fact.

Promoted to the rank of lieutenant on July 12, Harsy was brought before the Kankakee City Council on Monday. She was the first appointment of recently promoted Police Chief Chris Kidwell.

“She’s a testament to our department,” Kidwell said after the presentation. “She’s going to do a great job. She’s a trailblazer.”

Appointed to sergeant only in 2021, Harsy is rapidly advancing up the chain of command within the force.

The 2007 graduate of Gardner-South Wilmington High School conceded after the brief ceremony that her fanfare will be short-lived if she is not up to the challenges ahead.

She, however, is fully confident she is up for any situation which will come her way.

“There is a little pressure to be phenomenal,” she said before conceding this elevation is beyond anything she would have imagined when she first walked onto the job.

“It does mean a lot to me, but it means more for those coming behind me. For the ones behind me, this will help pave the way.”

Harsy, married to Illinois State Trooper Blake Harsy and a mother of two, said she gravitated to a career in law enforcement because she was simply interested in helping people.

“I did not envision this,” she said.

Even if these promotions were in her future, she certainly would have never anticipated them arriving this quickly.

Kankakee is the only police department she has ever worked for and if all goes as she plans, it will be the only one when that day comes to end her career.

Mayor Chris Curtis said nothing has been given to Harsy.

“This is her accomplishment. She’s earned that position,” he said.

Curtis said he is pleased to see a woman rise into the department’s lieutenant ranks.

“This is something that we need. She should be very proud,” he said.

To fill the vacancy in the sergeant’s rank created by her promotion, the department promoted Officer Michael Herscher, who has been a member of the city force since 2001.

Asked if deputy chief or police chief positions may be sights, Harsy merely chuckled.

“I don’t know? I guess whenever they say they are done,” she said.