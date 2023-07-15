Mirror, mirror

<strong>Q:</strong> A recent comment/question from one of your readers was that his wife had difficulty seeing approaching cars on the driver’s side, especially as she merges onto highways. I tried a trick I read about years ago and it works well for me. I turn the side mirrors out more, giving me greater side vision of vehicles coming up on the driver’s or passenger’s side. As a vehicle approaches from the rear, I see it in the rearview mirror. As it gets closer, the vehicle transitions to the side view mirror. <strong>— K.H., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I wrote about this hack years ago when I was still saving this column to floppy disks. It was published in an SAE journal by an automotive engineer. The key is to adjust the left (driver’s side) mirror to the point that no portion of your own car is visible. I have used it from time to time, but found the sight of guardrails flashing by in my peripheral vision disturbing. Needless to say, blind-spot warning sensors are a game changer.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2014 Chevy Malibu with the start/stop technology. A couple of months ago I noticed (happily) the start/stop wasn’t working. Have you ever heard that the start/stop just stops working over the years? Should I be concerned or happy? <strong>— S.M., Northampton, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Although many cars have a switch to disable the stop/start feature, your Malibu is not one of them. As such, it cannot be the issue. But anything can (and likely will) stop working over time. If you didn’t like the feature in the first place, be happy.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a first generation Tacoma that I intend to keep forever and it’s time for new tires. I’m riding all-seasons but I think they’re too slippery in the winter even when in four-wheel drive. My auto shop wants to sell me all-terrains but I want to get a set of all-seasons and a set of snow tires — I already have an extra set of rims. He said that all-terrains grip better than snow tires in the winter, and they look cooler. Please settle this. <strong>— J. H. Cedar Rapids, Iowa</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I am afraid the person at your shop is misinformed. Winter tires perform better than all season tires in bad weather — even on ice. I learned this firsthand. I drove two identical cars on the hockey rink at Notre Dame at an event hosted by Tire Rack. The all-season tires took longer to hook up when the flag was dropped and took longer to come to a full stop at the finish line. All-terrain tires, while good for off-road adventures, provide the least traction on paved roads. Summer is a good time to plan to steer clear of winter’s woes.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel with a 3.6-liter engine. The SUV has 75,000 miles and I plan on keeping it for a long time. I was told the oil cooler was starting to leak a little and will probably need replacement. I have heard this is an issue with the 3.6-liter engine since the housing is plastic. My question is: If I have to replace the oil cooler, should I replace it with the OEM plastic oil cooler or an aftermarket all-aluminum oil cooler? The price is roughly the same. <strong>— S.K., Rochester, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Plastic vs. aluminum? No contest. Go for the metal. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are good, but often aftermarket companies will make improvements. In fact, sometimes those improvements end up becoming OEM parts.