Downtown, riverfront clean-up day set for Saturday

KANKAKEE — Cleaning and beautifying a community requires the help of everyone.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, volunteers are asked to meet at the fountain near the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, for a clean-up day that will run until noon. There will be trash pickup and street and sidewalk clean up.

It is requested to bring your own gloves and water bottles. Water refills and trash bags will be provided.

The event is hosted by 2nd Ward Aldermen Dave Baron and Mike O’Brien. For questions and more information, contact Taylor Baker at 815-295-4478 or <a href="mailto:taylorbaker077@gmail.com" target="_blank">taylorbaker077@gmail.com</a>.