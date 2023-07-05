Motley Fool

Target-date, or lifecycle funds

<strong>Q.</strong> What are “target-date” funds, and should I invest in them? <strong>— F.F., Norwalk, Connecticut</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Sometimes referred to as “lifecycle” funds, they’re designed to make investing for retirement easier. Conventional wisdom says you should hold mostly stocks when you’re young, shifting to bonds as you approach and enter retirement. That requires some attention and effort, so target-date funds do the work for you.

Many fund companies offer target-date funds, each focused on a certain year when its shareholders would be expected to retire, such as 2030, 2035 or 2040. Each fund will adjust its asset allocation over time accordingly, shedding stocks and adding bonds as the retirement year approaches. (Note that you can be more aggressive by choosing a fund year later than your expected retirement year, and vice versa.)

These funds can vary widely, though, so look into each candidate’s fees, holdings, asset mix and performance before investing in one. Keep your big picture in mind, too. If you invest, say, $20,000 in a target-date fund with an 80-20 stock-bond ratio, but you have another $100,000 invested in stocks, your overall portfolio will have far less than 20% of its value in bonds.

<strong>Q.</strong> A mutual fund I’m interested in is “closed to new investors.” Is that bad? <strong>— I.N., Abilene, Texas</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> It means you’re out of luck for now, but it’s generally a good thing.

When a fund grows very large, it can be hard for its managers to find enough good investments for their shareholders’ money. Resorting to less promising ones can hurt results, so funds occasionally restrict additional investments to keep growth in check.

Fool’s School

A great time to start

If you’ve been meaning to invest in stocks, this is as good a time as any; putting it off means you may miss out on some big gains.

Consider this: If you save and invest $10,000 per year and it grows by an annual average of, say, 8% over 20 years, you’ll end up with about $494,000. If you’d started a year earlier, for a total of 21 years, you’d end up with more than $544,000 — about $50,000 more! The sooner you start, the longer your money will have to grow.

Read up on investing before plunking hard-earned dollars into individual stocks. But you can start quickly with just a low-fee index fund or two, such as one that tracks the S&P 500 (aiming to deliver roughly the same return). In fact, you can do very well investing only in index funds for your entire financial life, so don’t think you need to become a stock market expert. Your employer’s 401(k) plan may even offer an S&P 500 index fund.

If you do invest in individual stocks (or ETFs — exchange-traded funds, which trade like stocks), you don’t need a lot of money to start. Many good brokerages charge $0 per trade, and you can buy as little as one share at a time — and sometimes even a fraction of a share.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY) was recently around $433 per share. If you’re investing in a taxable account, keep records for tax purposes of what you bought, when and at what price.

Pay off any high-interest-rate debt before jumping into the stock market, though. The stock market’s long-term average annual growth rate is around 10%, and you don’t want to be aiming for that while paying 20% or 25% on your credit card debt.

Be sure to have an emergency fund, too; it should be able to support you for at least three, if not six, months. You never know what life will throw at you — such as a job loss, health setback or even a major car repair.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the opening of my first french fry plant in 1957. I expanded into the United States in 1969. Today, based in Toronto and with annual revenue topping 11 billion Canadian dollars, I’m the world’s largest maker of frozen potato specialties; I make one out of every four french fries in the world. I also make appetizers, vegetables and desserts, for both retail customers and restaurants; my brands include Brew City. I employ more than 20,000 people and sell my wares in more than 160 countries. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back five generations, to my founding in 1911 as a buttercream candy company. In 2008 I acquired Wrigley, which traces its roots back to 1891, when its founder started selling baking powder and offered free chewing gum with each can. I began making M&Ms in 1941 for the U.S. military. Today, I’m a privately held giant in the confectionery, food and pet care realms, with nearly $45 billion in annual sales and more than 140,000 employees. My brands include Ben’s Original, Cesar, CocoaVia, Dove, Extra, Kind, M&M’s, Snickers, Pedigree and Whiskas. Who am I? (Answer: Mars, Inc.)

The Motley Fool Take

Profit with Pfizer

Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) stock seems attractively priced, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 12 — well below the valuations of the S&P 500, the overall health care sector and the pharmaceuticals industry. Why so low? Well, its revenue and earnings are falling due to declining sales for its COVID-19 products.

Pfizer will soon face a significant patent cliff as well. Several of its top-selling products — including Eliquis, Ibrance, Vyndaqel, Xeljanz and Xtandi — will lose patent exclusivity over the next few years, which will mean competition from generic versions.

There’s more to the story, though. Pfizer projects that 2023 will be a tough year for COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, but it hopes for a big boost in 2025 from the launch of a combination COVID-influenza vaccine.

Sure, the loss of exclusivity for several key products will hurt. But Pfizer believes that its new product launches through the first half of 2024 will generate enough annual revenue by 2030 to more than offset all of those losses. The drugmaker also sees its business development deals adding $25 billion to annual revenue by 2030.

In the meantime, Pfizer offers its investors a robust dividend, recently yielding 4.2%. Pfizer appears to be a great bargain stock for long-term investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Pfizer.)