Orbert Davis returns to Momence for day of jazz, family fun

Even a freight train rolling past Momence’s Island Park made some noise at the conclusion of an Orbert Davis trumpet solo Saturday during the 2023 Jazz and Family Festival.

The Momence native returned to his hometown to host the free, family-friendly event that featured various jazz ensembles, food options and children’s activities.

The event, hosted by Momence’s Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, was the second installment after a four-year hiatus of the festival.

The inaugural event came about after Davis, a longtime friend of Cranky Mike’s Popcorn owner Chris Doud, wanted to do a concert for the grand opening of the storefront in August 2018. The small concert became something bigger, she said.

“One thing led to another, and it went from a parking lot bash to a full-fledged festival, sponsored by Van Drunen Farms,” Doud said. “Orbert will never know how much I appreciate his readiness to help and unending enthusiasm for sharing his music.”

“I hope today he touches all of your hearts through the power of jazz and friendship,” Doud said.

That message of unity was echoed as Davis and his band took to the stage, sharing sentiments between each song.

{p class=”p1”}”We want to share the spirit of love and grace, family and togetherness,” Davis said after the festival. “No matter what happens out in the world, we know that we are neighbors.”

Throughout the day there were also performances by students from the The Griffin Institute, the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, The Swing Kings, Joe Rendon’s JazzTeca, The Windy City Ramblers, Chuck Webb and Guru Tonic.

Davis, an Emmy Award-winning trumpeter, composer and educator, is co-founder, conductor and artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, a 55-plus piece symphonic jazz orchestra dedicated to bringing together audiences of diverse backgrounds through multi-genre projects, according to his website, <a href="http://orbertdavis.com" target="_blank">orbertdavis.com</a>.

“Over the past 30 years, Mr. Davis’ mission-driven career has evolved successfully from ‘making it in the music industry’ to being a true leader in Chicago’s arts and culture community. He is widely respected in not only all things jazz, but also for the distinctive ability to use his musical talents to make positive impacts on society through arts education and advocacy,” the website states.

Davis shared he hopes to return soon after having “an amazing time” in his hometown.

“I am so proud of having grown up in Momence,” Davis said in a news release. “I’ve experienced so much love, joy and friendship during those years.”

In the meantime, listeners can find Davis hosting his own radio show, The Real Deal with Orbert Davis, which streams live every Friday on {span class=”s1”}WDCB.ORG at 7:00 p.m.{/span}

