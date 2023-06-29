Low-cost vacation ideas: Lodging and food

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> Summer’s here, and I would love to take a vacation with my family. Money is extremely tight. Can you suggest ways we can save money and still do something memorable? Taking my family somewhere for a week seems like it is going to cost thousands of dollars. <strong>— Brendan G.”</strong>

The four largest expenses one faces when planning any trip are transportation, lodging, meals and attractions. In order to keep expenses down for all four, think about what kind of trip you’d like to take. While gas prices are still high in most parts of the country, a road trip within a four-hour radius of home keeps costs down and drive time manageable. (If budget permits to go further or to fly, of course that is an option too.)

Are you willing to go camping? If so, you will save a great deal of money over reserving hotel rooms or renting a house – although I’ll discuss ways to make those more affordable too.

You can camp in many areas for around $30 a night, and often much less than that. I am a fan of the Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds around the country, as they are often in scenic waterfront locations, are maintained well and are extremely reasonably priced. State and national parks typically have lower per-night camping rates than larger chain campgrounds.

However, you will need some equipment before you start roughing it! If you’re new to camping and have no tent, I’ve got a suggestion that might surprise you: Many libraries around the country are checking out more than books these days as part of a trend called the “Library of Things.” See what your local library has to offer! One library in my area also has fishing poles, tackle boxes and other outdoor gear available to check out for free.

If you don’t have a tent, see if your trip budget allows you to purchase one. The money you save on per-night lodging may still make it worth it financially, plus it will be an investment for future trips.

Or consider renting a house. While we do still stay in hotels for some trips, we do so when I’ve banked enough hotel loyalty points from my credit card to earn free nights. Sites like AirBnb, VRBO and Vacasa offer entire house rentals, which can often be a better deal than a hotel room.

For around $150 a night, my family recently rented a 2,000-square-foot house in Pensacola Beach, Florida, in May. With four bedrooms, we had plenty of space for all of our children, as well as a kitchen to cook meals in.

Preparing your own meals will save money. Yes, you’re on vacation, and I get that not everyone will want to cook. However, meals can eat up an enormous part of your budget (pun intended!) If you’re camping, meal-planning and cooking outdoors is a big part of the fun, so you’ll save money there as well. If you rent a house, you’ll have a full kitchen to cook meals.

On our most recent trip, we prepared at least two meals a day in the house and then occasionally went out to dinner. Whenever we rent a house for a trip, we immediately go to the grocery store on arrival day and purchase groceries to stock the house with meal ingredients, snacks and beverages, which helps make meal-planning easier too.

If you’re staying in a hotel, this is a little more difficult, but one of the easiest meals to eat in-room and knock out of your budget is breakfast. We have taken hotel-only trips in which we ate breakfast in the room – cereal, breakfast bars or pastries. I also have a small electric skillet that fits in my suitcase, and I have made pancakes, eggs and bacon in it to save money too! Even if you’re able to remove one meal a day from your budget, it will free up money to spend elsewhere.

Next week, I’ll discuss ways to save on tourist attractions and areas of interest at your destination.