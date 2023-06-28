Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Market share

<strong>Q.</strong> What’s “market share”? <strong>— S.B., Maryville, Tennessee</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> A company’s market share is the portion it can claim of the market for a particular product or service.

Consider mobile devices, like the smartphone you probably have nearby. It might seem like almost everyone has an Apple device, but in the United States (according to StatCounter), Apple’s share of the market was recently 62%, with Samsung at 25% and Motorola at 4%. Globally, the picture is a bit different, with Apple holding a recent market share of 31%, Samsung 25% and Xiaomi 11%. Apple is clearly dominant, but not so long ago, it was neck and neck with Samsung, and often trailing it.

Meanwhile, when it comes to sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, General Motors recently enjoyed top market share of 16.5% (per MarkLines), with Toyota next at 13.8% and Ford at 12.3%.

Knowing a company’s market share and whether it’s trending up or down can help in your investing decisions.

<strong>Q.</strong> When the stocks in my Roth IRA pay dividends, are they taxable? <strong>— A.H., Bend, Oregon</strong>

A. No. The money you plunk into your Roth IRA is post-tax money; though contributions to traditional IRAs and 401(k)s shrink your taxable income for the year you contributed, those to Roth IRAs do not.

The main selling point of Roth accounts is that money in them gets to grow and grow — and, assuming you follow the rules, it’s all available to you later, to be withdrawn tax-free. And if or when some of your holdings generate dividends, that money stays in your account, too (ideally invested), until it’s eventually withdrawn, tax-free. Learn more at Fool.com/retirement.

Fool’s School

It’s OK to talk about money

It’s often considered taboo — or perhaps just unseemly — to talk about money. Indeed, a recent survey from the folks at Empower found that 62% of respondents don’t talk about money with others — and respondents were more likely to talk about death or politics than about financial matters.

That’s bad news, because most of us don’t know as much about finance and money management as we’d like, and there’s a lot we can learn from one another about such things.

Discussing money with others can help you discover effective habits and strategies that your friends or family members employ. And when they’ve made regrettable mistakes, such as borrowing too much on credit cards or spending too much on a house or car, you might learn from their blunders. Sharing your own experiences freely with others might help them open up and share theirs with you.

If you’re in a serious relationship with someone, it’s smart to have conversations about money. Make sure you’re on the same page about how you’ll save and spend what you have — otherwise you may end up saving aggressively only to find your partner spending aggressively, with no financial goals ever being met.

Talking about money with your kids can be a powerful move, too, setting them up for success and financial security. Let them see you paying bills and saving for goals such as a big family vacation or college costs. Discuss challenges you face, such as paying off credit card debt or finding a better-paying job. Ideally, let them see how you invest your money — and perhaps get them interested in investing in the stock market. After all, young people have the most to gain from investing in stocks, as their money has so much time in which to grow.

With parents, you might discuss how they’re doing financially and what their successes and challenges have been. With people in or near retirement, talk about topics such as saving for retirement, living on a fixed income and buying long-term care insurance.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back five generations, to my founding in 1911 as a buttercream candy company. In 2008 I acquired Wrigley, which traces its roots back to 1891, when its founder started selling baking powder and offered free chewing gum with each can. I began making M&Ms in 1941 for the U.S. military. Today, I’m a privately held giant in the confectionery, food and pet care realms, with nearly $45 billion in annual sales and more than 140,000 employees. My brands include Ben’s Original, Cesar, CocoaVia, Dove, Extra, Kind, M&M’s, Snickers, Pedigree and Whiskas. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1852, before the Civil War, when two fellows created me to buy, sell and transport valuables such as coins and gold dust (from the gold rush). By 1866 I had stagecoaches crisscrossing the West and Midwest. I split my banking and transport businesses in 1905. Today, with a recent market value topping $150 billion, I’m a major financial services company with nearly $2 trillion in assets; I serve about a third of American households and more than 10% of U.S. small businesses. Regulators forced me to pay billions of dollars in fines and restitution in 2022. Who am I? (Answer: Wells Fargo)

The Motley Fool Take

6 great ETFs for investors

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are securities that resemble mutual funds but are more easily traded, like stocks. Here are a few index-tracking ETFs that can make great buy-and-hold investments.

<strong>1. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF</strong> (ticker symbol: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index of 500 of the largest U.S. publicly traded companies. Like the S&P 500, the ETF uses a market-weight strategy, giving a higher weighting to the largest companies.

<strong>2. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF</strong> (RSP) is also an index fund tracking the S&P 500, but it uses an equal-weight approach so that large companies don’t overshadow smaller ones.

<strong>3. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF</strong> (IWF) provides exposure to large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are expected to increase their earnings at an above-average rate, compared to the broader stock market.

<strong>4. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF</strong> (VNQ) invests in real estate stocks with a focus on real estate investment trusts (REITs).

<strong>5. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF</strong> (SCHD) tracks an index of dividend stocks known for the quality and sustainability of their dividend payments. It recently sported a dividend yield of 3.8%.

<strong>6. The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF</strong> (IEFA) focuses on companies in Europe, Australia and Asia, allowing investors to add some international diversification to their portfolios.