City still seeks ESU director

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis does recognize his limitations.

One of those limitations he is willing to acknowledge is the fact he is not the person the city government needs to run the operations of its Environmental Services Utilities department.

The department which oversees the operations of the Department of Public Works, the city’s sewer system, the hydroelectric plant and the technical services — in all about 40-50 employees — has been without a director since August.

It was at that time when the city parted ways with then-director Daniel Jay. Curtis has been overseeing the department since, albeit, with considerable contributions from key personnel within those areas.

He would like that course to change.

Unable to find what he believes is the right candidate thus far due to the job educational requirements and the salary offered, the administration has changed the educational component for the position.

At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the council by a 12-0 vote approved the change in the ordinance regarding the ESU’s requirements.

The key change made lowered the educational requirements and the number of years of practical workplace experience.

Instead of the candidate wording “shall” be a graduate of an accredited college of engineering, the ordinance was change to “may” be a graduate of an accredited college of engineering.

The number of years of experience in this field was also reduced from eight years of practical experience in municipal engineering to three years.

The pay for the position did not change. Curtis said the targeted salary is between $120,000 to $130,000.

The city is hoping to have the newest version of the job posted shortly.

The mayor’s goal is to have the department under the direction of a new leader by early September, but definitely no later than the end of the year.