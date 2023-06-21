'LA Fire' showcases real firefighters

We interrupt this night of Dick Wolf-produced NBC dramas to introduce the Dick Wolf-produced docuseries “LA Fire & Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). “Fire” takes a “Cops”-like look at the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the interactions between firefighters at engine company houses located across the sprawling city of 4 million.

The action bounces back and forth between West Hollywood and Watts, Palmdale and Compton. We spend downtime with fire companies as they prepare meals; members busting each other’s chops over recipes, barbecue sauces and waistlines; or play pickup games of basketball to create camaraderie and boost morale. Such shenanigans can end in a heartbeat as the companies rush to deal with drunk driving accidents, choking victims, wounds from street altercations and of course, fires both minor and multi-alarm.

Characters emerge when there is time for interviews and introspection. One old-timer mentors a “boot,” a trainee who might or might not make the cut. Another welcomes his son to the company, a job the young man has been anticipating since he was a child waiting for his dad to come home from a dangerous day’s work.

NBC and Wolf’s “LA Fire & Rescue” arrives in the wake of CBS’s Jerry Bruckheimer-produced action drama “Fire Country,” the most-watched new drama series on broadcast TV. While different in approach, both shows capitalize on the undeniable drama of a fire call. One has “Country” in its title and has featured the acting debut of country music star Kane Brown. “LA Fire” features action straight out of Compton.

• The 2004 documentary “Z Channel: A Magnificent Obsession” (7 p.m., TCM) recalls the first cable pay channel in America. Based in Santa Monica, Calif., Z broadcast an eclectic mix of cult films that appealed to its audience in the film capital.

Actors and filmmakers interviewed about the Z Channel’s influence include Robert Altman, Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino, Penelope Spheeris and James Woods.

• Director Richard Linklater, known for his Texas-based films such as “Dazed and Confused” (7 p.m., TMC), helmed the 2019 adaptation of Maria Semple’s novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (streaming on Kanopy and Pluto), starring Cate Blanchett as a brilliant architect-turned Seattle shut-in who ventures all the way to the South Pole to find her creative muse. An interesting if talky misfire, co-starring Billy Crudup and Kristin Wiig.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A man born with a rare condition that covers his body with bumps consults “Dr. Pimple Popper” (7 p.m., TLC, TV-14).

• A rescued man shows his gratitude on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Holmes Family Rescue” (8 p.m., HGTV) enters its second season.

• “The Stroll” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls Manhattan’s Meatpacking District before it became gentrified, when it was the province of transgender sex workers and their clientele.

• A masked ball turns dangerous on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Trapped on mass transit on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• The documentary special “Below the Belt: The Last Health Taboo” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) puts the focus on endometriosis, a painful and little-discussed affliction disproportionately affecting women.

CULT CHOICE

Director Martin Scorsese explores the violence of 19th-century Manhattan in the 2002 epic “Gangs of New York” (8:35 p.m., Sho2), starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonard DiCaprio. DiCaprio has made six feature films (and one short) with Scorsese. Perhaps owing to this collaboration, DiCaprio never has appeared in a franchised “intellectual property” or movie sequel.

SERIES NOTES

On two episodes of “Ghosts” (CBS, r, TV-PG): last rites, first dates (7 p.m.); making amends (7:30 p.m.) ... Chefs concoct state fair fare on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Price Is Right at Night” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A trip to the Arizona desert on “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Teacher’s pet on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Valentine’s Day on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in reruns.

Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan and Dierks Bentley are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Bryan Adams on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Rihanna, Aubrey Plaza and Louie Anderson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).