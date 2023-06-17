Green Drinks meeting Tuesday

Daily Journal staff report

Green Drinks Kankakee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BrickStone in Bourbonnais. This month’s presenter is Hannah Griffs, a RiverWatch technician and volunteer coordinator, who will discuss the state of local waterways and water quality.

RiverWatch is a program through the National Great River Research & Education Center who has presented to Green Drinks Kankakee in the past.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, search “Green Drinks Kankakee” on Facebook.

Green Drinks is an international organization consisting of local groups that meet monthly to discuss sustainable living and important environmental topics. Meetups are held on the third Tuesday of the month, at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.