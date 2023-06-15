<strong>Q:</strong> I could be mistaken, but I was under the impression that all U.S. states need to have highway exit numbers that are milepost-based. I know several New England states have had to renumber their exits. I would like to get a new road atlas for my husband once all U.S. states adhere to this. I don’t want to purchase a new atlas, only to find out that additional states still need to make changes and then have to buy a new atlas again in a few years. Do you know if or when this project might be completed? <strong>— D.K., Topsfield, Mass.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) dictates how exit sign numbers should work. The operative word here is “should.” Unfortunately, some states have not gotten around to complying with numbering the exits to correspond to mile posts. There are still states that continue to use the sequential system such as Exit 1, Exit 2 and so on. Some states are in the process of updating. Unless the old atlas has worn out, stick with it and save a dollar. At least they have not changed the roads in the atlas.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2017 Ford F150 with 40,000 miles. I took it to the dealer I bought it from and asked to have the tires rotated, which this dealer, and only this dealer had done five times before. I was told that I had swollen lug nuts. They said they would not rotate them unless I paid for replacement lug nuts. They basically claimed the Ford nuts were defective but neither Ford nor the dealer would stand behind them. My Ford Extended Warranty didn’t either. They offered to replace the 24 nuts for $70 using aftermarket parts. What’s up with this? <strong>— R.T., Norfolk, Va.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Ford has long suffered with this problem. As you have discovered, there is no cure but to amputate. The original ones swell when moisture and brine get between the lug nut and its chrome cover causing corrosion. During removal the nuts are destroyed and cannot be reused. Ford sells fresh lug nuts, but aftermarket nuts are fine and cost less. I prefer unsalted.

<strong>Q:</strong> I balked at paying the dealer to rotate my tires during an oil change. I was told that there is no fee if you buy the tires from the dealer. I replied that I had, indeed, bought the tires from them … for $25,000 when I bought the car. “Well, let me speak to my manager” and then, “We will make an exception for you this time.” I did that with both cars when they were new. We have bought replacement tires from a national franchise tire company that has free rotation and flat repair (also because they are open seven days a week, unlike the dealership, and sometimes one can have tire trouble on a Sunday). <strong>— M.J., Racine, Wis.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I like your moxie. I am surprised when a shop charges for tire rotation. It should always be complimentary with any oil change. There are also advantages to the dealer, including a chance to inspect the brakes and potentially get additional service work.

<strong>Q:</strong> A question on the discussion of why idle rpm is higher for a cold start: Isn’t the high idle speed (and secondary air injection) programmed to more quickly heat the catalytic converter to its optimum temperature? <strong>— K.D., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, a higher idle speed will help the converter(s) light off. But the science of fuel having trouble vaporizing effectively in a cold engine still applies, too.