A high school principal's hypnotic effect

Are the years spent in high school the best of times? The worst? Or merely the most banal? After watching the four-part docuseries “True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes” (9 p.m., Sundance, TV-14), you could make the case for all three. “Eyes” also can be streamed on AMC+ and Sundance Now.

Most people go to high school, and many have similar experiences. But how many students go to a school where the principal is also a hypnotist who uses his special skills to walk students through stress and emotional blocks, offering to help them become better students and athletes?

“Eyes” does a good job of capturing the insularity of high school. To many students, it seemed as though the most normal thing in the world for Dr. Kenney, the principal of North Port (Florida) High School to take you aside and offer to put you under a hypnotic spell.

The series also reminds us of how much high school society forms its own cliques and pecking orders. Students and alumni from North Port High seem almost obsessed with the institution’s horrible reputation. So, in a way, Kenney was offering a chance to stand out.

The peculiarity of Dr. George Kenney’s “gift” to the student body might have never come to light. But after a star athlete, the subject of his practice, died in a car crash after a stab at “self-hypnosis,” questions arose. The subsequent deaths of two other students brought media attention that became a tabloid feeding frenzy.

The story here has the makings of an interesting drama. But “Look Into My Eyes” spends four hours on a tale that, while admittedly strange, could have been told in 45 minutes. The opening credits make interesting visual use of a high school yearbook, distorting the image into a swirling vortex. But that’s where the cinematic fireworks seem to end.

• Max streams “Swiping America,” a variation on the dating reality series for the age of apps. Eight singles who have not found the “right one” embark on a cross-country adventure in the hopes a change in venue will bring a change of luck. Help yourself.

• Speaking of changes of scenery, BET+ streams “My Journey to 50,” which follows actress Gabrielle Union as she commemorates hitting the half-century mark with a two-part journey across Africa.

• “Project Runway” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., Bravo) enters its 20th season with back-to-back episodes.

To give you some idea of how long this project has been running, the series debuted Dec. 1, 2004. Contestant Austin Scarlett made an immediate impression.

The debut shared the schedule with an episode of “King of Queens,” “The Apprentice,” a repeat airing of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Nick & Jessica’s Family Christmas.”

• “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” streams its second season on Paramount+.

• 2023 U.S. Open Golf Tournament (7 p.m., NBC) coverage.

• A doctor’s son is kidnapped on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• Disney launches the supernatural sitcom “Pretty Freekin Scary” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.).

A young woman (Katie Holmes) invites her estranged family (Patricia Clarkson and Oliver Platt) to her grungy apartment for a holiday turkey she doesn’t know how to cook in the 2003 indie drama “Pieces of April” (6 p.m., HBO Family). Arguably, the best Thanksgiving movie ever made.

On two helpings of “Ghosts” (CBS, r, TV-PG): the truth hurts (7 p.m.); good help is hard to find (7:30 p.m.) ... A juror’s death complicates a case on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “Animal Control” (Fox, TV-14): old men can’t dribble (8 p.m.); mourning a mascot (8:30 p.m.) ... A drought reveals a body hidden for 40 years on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

