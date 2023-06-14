Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Buy on the split?

<strong>Q.</strong> I’m thinking that Facebook parent company Meta Platforms, trading near $250 per share, might split its stock soon. Would that be a good time to buy? <strong>— H.M., Laramie, Wyoming</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Not necessarily. A stock split will lower the share price, but it won’t change the value of your holding. Let’s imagine you own 50 shares of Meta Platforms, it’s trading at $250 per share, and it executes a 10-for-1 stock split. Before the split, your 50 shares would be worth $12,500. Post-split, you’d suddenly own 10 times as many shares — 500! But the share price would have been adjusted downward proportionately at the split, from $250 to $25. So you’d then own 500 shares worth around $25 each, for a total value of ... $12,500.

In short: Don’t wait for stock splits or get too excited by them. Companies may execute them to make their shares more affordable and attractive to investors, but if you had $500 to invest, you could buy just one share of a $500 stock instead of 20 shares of a $25 one. The stock price alone doesn’t reflect whether or not it’s a bargain.

Plenty of companies rarely or never split their stocks. Meta Platforms is one of those companies which, to date, never has.

<strong>Q.</strong> What’s a company’s payout ratio? <strong>— A.R., St. Augustine, Florida</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> It’s the percentage of its earnings that are paid out in dividends. Citigroup, for example, pays out $2.04 per share annually ($0.51 per quarter), and its trailing 12 months’ worth of earnings total $7.52, per Yahoo! Finance. Divide $2.04 by $7.52, and you’ll arrive at a payout ratio of about 0.27, showing that around 27% of Citigroup’s earnings go to its dividend. Payout ratios near or above 100% are problematic because they’re not sustainable.

Fool’s School

Should you pay off your mortgage early?

If you’re a homeowner, you might wonder whether you should try to pay off your mortgage early. Here are some pros and cons of doing so.

On the plus side, of course, you’ll be free of that hefty debt sooner, which can be a great feeling. You’ll also save a bundle on interest — very possibly tens of thousands of dollars. As an example, imagine that you have 20 years left on the $300,000 you borrowed at 4.5%. If you start making additional $1,000 payments against the principal every month, you can shorten the life of the loan by about 10 years, saving nearly $67,000 in interest along the way. Not bad!

Once the loan is paid off, you won’t have mortgage payments anymore — though you’ll remain on the hook for taxes, insurance, maintenance, repairs and so on. Still, you’ll be keeping a lot of money in your pocket each month.

You’ll also have a lower debt-to-income ratio, which will help if you want to borrow more money — to buy a car or start a business, for example. And perhaps best of all, you’ll be getting a guaranteed return on your money with every extra payment against principal. Reduce your sum owed by $1,000, and you’ll never pay that 4.5% interest rate on the $1,000 again.

What are the downsides of an early mortgage payoff? Well, that return on your money is likely to be fairly low. Yes, it’s guaranteed, but long-term investments in the stock market may average annual gains of 8% to 10% or more. So there could be an opportunity cost — by paying off your mortgage early, you’re giving up other things you might do with that money. And you might lose your mortgage interest deduction.

Also, if you want or need to access the considerable sum you have tied up in your home, you might be forced to take out a home equity loan — or even sell the home. Money tied up in assets like stocks can be liquidated much more easily.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1952, when Colonel Sanders launched his first fried chicken franchise in Salt Lake City; to 1958, when Pizza Hut was founded; and to 1962, when the first Taco Bell opened. The three businesses ended up as part of PepsiCo — which then spun them off in 1997, creating me. I own The Habit Burger Grill, too. Today, with a market value recently over $37 billion, I’m the world’s largest restaurant company; I have about 1,500 franchisees who operate more than 55,000 restaurants in over 155 countries and territories. My name includes an exclamation. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1985, when I came to life as Monterey Homes. In the early ‘90s, I was twice named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. I went public in 1997; I also joined with Legacy Homes that year, then adopted my current name. Today, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a recent market value near $4.3 billion, I’m the fifth-largest publicly traded homebuilder in America (based on homes closed in 2022). I specialize in energy-efficient entry-level and “first move-up” homes. I operate in nine states and have sold more than 165,000 homes. Who am I? (Answer: Meritage Homes)

The Motley Fool Take

Cisco Systems: Bad, and good, news

Networking hardware specialist Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO) reported its third-quarter results in May, featuring revenue up by 14% year over year and earnings per share up 7%. CEO Chuck Robbins said that in the third quarter, “we delivered record revenue and double-digit growth in both software and subscription revenue. As key technologies like cloud, AI (artificial intelligence) and security continue to scale, Cisco’s long-established leadership in networking and the breadth of our portfolio position us well for the future.”

Investors didn’t rush to grab more shares after that, though — because management also reported that total product orders were down 23%. That appears to be a precursor to sagging revenue, but there’s more to the decline. The improving global supply chain is a factor, with many customers waiting to receive previous orders before placing new ones, and economic uncertainty has other customers putting off orders.

Those should be short-term issues. Cisco’s order backlog is actually expected to be roughly double its normal size at the end of the fiscal year, so any economy-driven order declines won’t show up as revenue declines for a while. Cisco’s cancellation rates remain below historical levels, a sign that customers aren’t pulling back all that hard just yet.

While earnings could decline if customers hit the brakes harder, Cisco’s stock certainly doesn’t look expensive. Long-term investors able to stomach some volatility should take a closer look. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Cisco Systems.)