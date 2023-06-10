Ariana Debose hosts the Tony Awards

It’s that time of year. Just when TV seasons end and viewership plummets, Broadway is honored with the 76th Annual Tony Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, CBS). Nobody has ever much discussed the audience size for the Tonys, unless to gasp at how minuscule it has become.

That’s entirely fitting, as Broadway’s best tends to appeal to a relatively small circle of fans, those who have seen or even heard of the nominated shows, including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Leopoldstadt,” the revival of “Sweeney Todd” and “Shucked,” the musical comedy unafraid to accentuate the corn in its humor.

Ariana DeBose hosts. She received an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in the 2021 movie adaptation of “West Side Story,” directed by Steven Spielberg. In addition to hosting last year’s Tonys, she has appeared in Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!,” a knowing if somewhat obvious sendup of classic musicals.

Sunday’s Tonys also can be streamed on Paramount+. The pre-Tonys festivities will stream on the free, ad-supported Pluto platform, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• While we’re on the subject of prime-time specials that once were watched by bigger audiences, the Florida Panthers host the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m. Saturday, TNT, TBS, TruTV).

• The 2019 documentary “Valerie” (8:45 p.m. Saturday, TCM) profiles actress Valerie Perrine, best known for her role as Honey Bruce in “Lenny” (9:30 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14).

The film glances back at a career that began with Perrine’s remarkable turn as Montana Wildhack in the 1972 adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five.” Celebrated and well liked for her vivacious spirit, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. “Valerie” documents her struggles with that illness and fulfills her wish to remind fans that she has not “just faded away.”

• “Morse & The Last Endeavour: A Masterpiece Mystery! Special” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) takes a valedictory glance at the “Endeavour” series and the long-running “Inspector Morse” (1987-2000) drama and its sequel, “Lewis” (2006-15) that lead to the “Endeavour” prequel (2013-23).

The last season of “Endeavor” kicks off on “Masterpiece” next Sunday.

Look for interviews with cast members past and present as well as chats with writers and crew members who have been shooting in and around Oxford for the better part of a generation.

• After her staff expresses disappointment with her comeback single, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) goes all out for the music video on “The Idol” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). After the onslaught of hype and chatter about the “Succession” finale, this series, aimed at a far younger audience, opened to bad reviews and an audience of fewer than a million viewers.

Not all HBO series are hits, but the failure of “Idol” only adds to concerns that HBO, long a major force in broadcast creativity, might get lost in the shuffle now that Warner Bros. has been engulfed and devoured by Discovery, a popular network better known for reality exploitation fare than innovation or sophistication.

On the other hand, critics have been hanging crepe for HBO for some time. Remember the wailing and gnashing of teeth when “The Sopranos” concluded and HBO followed it with “John From Cincinnati”? Somehow the network managed to survive.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Focusing on community uplift, the renovation series “Build It Forward” (5 p.m., HGTV) enters its second season. In a similar vein, “Inspiring America: The 2023 Inspiration List” (7 p.m., NBC) salutes civic-minded achievers.

• Determined to focus on her course work, a student finds herself falling in love in the 2023 romance “Mary J. Blige’s Real Love” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• While traveling to Santorini to meet her boyfriend’s family, a woman receives a surprise proposal (as well as the attention of an overbearing mother) in the 2023 romantic comedy “Love’s Greek to Me” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Last year’s most popular film and the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, the 2022 fantasy “Avatar: The Way of Water” (7 p.m., HBO) also streams on the Max service. Between “Titanic,” this film and the original “Avatar,” director James Cameron put his stamp on three of the five biggest blockbusters ever. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) round out the list.

• Police investigators, prosecutors and surviving relatives recall murder cases and victims as “New York Homicide” (8 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14) enters its second season.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): revolutionary advances in artificial intelligence; a profile of David Byrne.

• The New Jersey Generals meet the Philadelphia Stars in USFL football action (6 p.m., Fox).

• “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album” (7 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) recalls how the royal family has collaborated with notable photographers, like Cecil Beaton, to shape their image.

• A race against time on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A collaboration with Mossad concludes on “Ghosts of Beirut” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• While the 1966 prehistoric drama “One Million Years B.C.” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) might have been forgotten, it inspired a wall poster of star Raquel Welch sporting a fur bikini that proved to be a generational touchstone. Welch died Feb. 15.

CULT CHOICE

At the time of its 1961 release, the movie adaptation of the 1957 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Flower Drum Song” (4:30 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G) was the first Hollywood musical to have a cast that was predominantly Asian and Asian-American. Not until the 1993 adaptation of “The Joy Luck Club” was any film similarly cast. Even at the time, some found the film’s depiction of life in Chinatown rather stereotypical. Not unlike “West Side Story,” released the same year, “Drum” featured songs dubbed by lesser-known studio musicians. That didn’t stop the cast albums for both musicals from becoming bestselling LPs.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

