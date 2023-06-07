Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Hitting the ceiling

<strong>Q.</strong> Every few years you hear about the debt ceiling. Why is it so bad if it’s not raised? <strong>— W.W., Columbus, Ohio</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> The debt ceiling is a limit, imposed by Congress, on how much outstanding debt our nation can have.

The United States government takes in revenue from taxes and other sources (but mostly taxes); it then uses this money to pay bills and fund the country’s operations, paying for things such as the military, Medicare, Social Security, transportation, job training, scientific research, infrastructure upkeep and much more. When there’s a shortfall, the government can borrow money — such as by issuing bonds, bills and notes.

If the limit is not raised, then the U.S. might default on some of its financial obligations. Many experts believe that a default would be a global catastrophe, damaging America’s economy and reputation, and potentially resulting in a recession.

<strong>Q.</strong> How should I invest money I’m saving for a down payment on a home? <strong>— V.H., Huntsville, Alabama</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> It depends on when you expect to buy your home. Over long periods, it’s hard to beat the stock market for increasing the value of your portfolio. The stock market can be volatile, though, so it’s best to not invest in it with dollars you expect to need within, say, five years — or even 10 years, to be more conservative. You don’t want to have to withdraw your down payment right after the stock market has temporarily dropped.

If your expected home purchase will happen in the next few years, invest that down payment in safer places, such as certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts or short-term bonds. You can find great interest rates at our sister site, TheAscent.com.

Fool’s School

Shorting stocks? Think again

You’ve probably heard the old adage to “buy low, sell high.” Some people aim to make money by reversing that order — selling high and then buying low. It’s called “short selling” (or just “shorting”), and it’s perfectly legal. Plenty of people have profited from shorting, but the case against it is compelling.

Here’s how shorting works: If you’re “bearish” on a company and expect its stock to fall, you borrow shares of it via your brokerage and then sell them. You must buy them back at some point, though, to replace the shares you borrowed. If the stock falls, as you’d expected, you get to buy it back at a lower price. Presto — you’ve sold high and bought low.

But over the long run, the stock market — and many stocks within it — tends to rise in value. Even if you find the most hopeless-looking company, with massive debt and shrinking sales, it could still get its act together and stay in business much longer than expected. The company’s employees will likely be working hard to succeed, against the expectations of bearish investors.

Here’s another consideration: If you “long” a stock, buying it the usual way with the expectation that it will increase in value over time, you might lose 100% of your invested dollars in the worst-case scenario. However, your upside is virtually unlimited: The stock could double, triple, quadruple or even increase in value 25-fold.

In contrast, with shorting, your upside potential is just 100% — if the stock falls to zero. If it rises and keeps rising, your downside is unlimited until you “cover” your position, buying the stock back to replace what you borrowed.

Finally, understand that you’ll typically be charged borrowing fees — often steep — on the value of the borrowed shares. And if the stock you shorted pays dividends, you’ll be expected to pay them to the brokerage so they can go to the account from which the shares were borrowed.

You can do extremely well investing without ever shorting a stock.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1985, when I came to life as Monterey Homes. In the early ‘90s, I was twice named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. I went public in 1997; I also joined with Legacy Homes that year, then adopted my current name. Today, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a recent market value near $4.3 billion, I’m the fifth-largest publicly traded homebuilder in America (based on homes closed in 2022). I specialize in energy-efficient entry-level and “first move-up” homes. I operate in nine states and have sold more than 165,000 homes. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1986 opening of my first store, in Brighton, Massachusetts. Within two years, I had 16 stores, succeeding by targeting a layer of office products distributors. I bought direct delivery and online sales specialist Quill in 1998. Today, I boast roughly 1,000 stores, and employ more than 34,000 people; I serve millions of customers including small businesses, remote workers, parents, teachers, students and others, offering everything from furniture to pens to cleaning products. I’m no longer a publicly traded company, as I was bought by the Sycamore Partners private equity firm in 2017. Who am I? (Answer: Staples)

The Motley Fool Take

Boot it up

Shares of Western-style apparel retailer Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) have risen nearly 200% during the last five years. The company has more room to run, and with its stock recently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13, its valuation is attractive.

The stock recently dropped by 11% after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue for its fourth fiscal quarter (which ended April 1) and tempered growth projections. But revenue still came in 11% higher than in the prior year period.

Boot Barn’s growing popularity isn’t a recent fad, but a long-term trend. Same-store sales have increased in most of the past 11 years. Boot Barn’s portfolio of exclusive brands, meanwhile, made up about 34% of the company’s sales in fiscal 2023, up from just 3% in fiscal 2012. Exclusive brands can keep customers coming back to stores since they can’t find these items elsewhere. More important, Boot Barn’s own brands have a much higher gross profit margin than the third-party brands that it also sells.

Profits can keep growing for Boot Barn if sales of exclusive brands continue to increase. And management has ambitious plans, intending to open more than 500 new locations over the next decade, which would more than double the size of the company. (The Motley Fool has recommended Boot Barn.)