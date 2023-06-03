Debuts for 'Idol' and 'Lazarus'

A week after “Succession” departed, HBO introduces “The Idol” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). It continues the premium network’s obsession with wealth and, in this case, celebrity, following in the wake of the Roys’ “King Lear” epic and the savage satire of “The White Lotus.”

Produced by Sam Levinson (“Euphoria”), it concerns Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), a musical star who trades on her sexuality, whose previous tour (and entire career) was unraveled by a nervous breakdown.

Determined to reclaim her place at the top of the pop food chain, she falls under the spell of nightclub big shot Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). Friends begin to worry when his mentoring takes on a secretive, controlling vibe that leaves her isolated and housebound. Her friends aren’t the only ones standing by nervously. Tedros’ sketchy past has him under surveillance.

At least someone will be watching.

• Many thrillers and blow-’em-ups derive their nail-biting tension from their protagonists’ efforts to avert calamity and even the “end of the world.” “The Lazarus Project” (8 p.m. Sunday, TNT, TV-MA) works from a slightly different angle. Apparently, the world has ended numerous times, and mass extinction events already have happened. Repeatedly.

But a super-secret scientific group has engaged in backward time travel to send George (Paapa Essiedu), a software engineer, to points in the recent past so he can change the course of events.

He doesn’t always get it right. So when the worst does happen, he’s transported back to the previous July 1, “Groundhog Day”-style. No wonder he’s haunted by a wicked sense of deja vu amid all of the gunplay and explosions.

Speaking of stepping back from extinction, this drama will air on TNT but is a 2022 U.K. production. TNT will continue to broadcast sports and repeat and import dramas and comedies, but, along with TBS, it has gotten out of the original programming business. For years, if not decades, TBS and TNT had been pillars of the cable experience. This change is one sign, among many, that traditional cable television is going the way of the VCR and the carrier pigeon. ESPN, another cable staple, is said to be moving to a streaming-only status in the near future.

— The tale of a game warden at Yellowstone National Park starring Michael Dorman, “Joe Pickett” streams its second season on Paramount+.

• Celebrity experts Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria mentor renovation teams as “Battle on the Beach” (8 p.m. Sunday, HGTV) enters its third season.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Check local listings for regional MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

— T-Boz and Chilli reflect on their time with the most popular female group of its time on “TLC Forever” (7 p.m., A&E, Lifetime, TV-14).

• Faced with three bridesmaid events in a row, a busy journalist scrounges to find a date in the 2023 romance “Wedding Season” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in the 2023 sequel “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (7 p.m., HBO).

• Experts weigh in on innovative methods when prospects of a long and expensive renovation loom for buyers of a long-neglected lakeside home on the fourth season opener of “Vacation House Rules” (8 p.m., HGTV).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Repeat reports scheduled on two episodes of “60 Minutes” (CBS): class action suits against social media firms; an interview with Prince Harry (6 p.m.); a mental health crisis afflicting America’s youth; Iceland’s volcanos; how humans and canines evolved together (7 p.m.).

• The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets meet in game 2 of the NBA Finals (7 p.m., ABC).

• PBS unspools three hourlong episodes of “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” (7 p.m., r, TV-PG, check local listings).

• “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) shuffles along.

• The kidnapping of an American soldier looks very familiar on “Ghosts of Beirut” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• “The Eric Andre Show” (11 p.m., Cartoon Network, TV-MA) enters its sixth season.

CULT CHOICE

A glance at any day’s television schedule or at a streaming app’s grid tells us practically any movie can be remade at least once. Would anyone ever try to “update” the 1998 comedy “The Big Lebowski” (6 p.m. Saturday, Showcase)? And if so, what young stars would get cast in the places of Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Sam Elliot? It might be a Hollywood travesty to attempt this, but the recasting assignment could become a fun party game, at least for me.

SATURDAY SERIES

Street racing turns deadly on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Three consecutive episodes of “America’s Favorite Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, r) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

“American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... YouTube offers a sad tale on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Movie night on “Family Guy” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, r, TV-14): Kidnapped brass (8 p.m.); a shootout in the gene pool (9 p.m.) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “House Broken” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).