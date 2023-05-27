'Somebody Somewhere' is wonderful; maybe it should end

At least two notable HBO series air their series finales on Sunday, and another’s fate remains uncertain.

“Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) has roughly 90 minutes to wrap up the fate of the Roy family’s media dynasty, not to mention the fate of democracy.

When last seen, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) had stumbled into the streets, facing the wrath of angry crowds protesting the sketchy electoral college anointing of an American fascist, a move Roman had pretty much single-handedly orchestrated.

“Barry” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), also concludes.

Those two events push the last two episodes of the second season of “Somebody Somewhere” (10:05 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. HBO, TV-MA) out of prime time. There has been no word about this series’ renewal or cancellation, but this scheduling does not bode well.

It’s funny, or at least paradoxical — I like “Somebody” so much, I almost hope it doesn’t come back and instead fades away after two perfect seasons.

In many ways, I love this little show for what it avoids: Nobody gets shot and there are no conspiracies lurking in the distance. Television relies too heavily on the easy pornography of violence. Here, life’s most terrifying aspect is living in your own skin.

I love this series’ unabashed affection for the shabby splendor of rural life, and its unironic depiction of church choirs and religion at the heart of a community, even if spiritual expression is often more about casseroles than crucifixion.

Its characters are allowed to be dopey and goofy and enormous and flawed, and not to “stand” for anything. While undoubtedly among the series with the most queer or LGBTQ characters, they are allowed to frolic in all of their nerdy exuberance, without a scintilla of politics or symbolism.

Not to give too much away, but deep into the season finale, Fred (Murray Hill) offers a toast to Sam’s (Bridget Everett) absent father (the late Mike Hagerty), Ed. Fred praises Ed for seeing him not as “trans” but as a farmer who loves the land and will do anything to sustain it.

TV plots and characters are so often drawn from cliches and contrivances. To offer a character as effervescent as Fred a chance to be, and to be seen, is a small miracle, one that makes “Somebody Somewhere” a treasure.

• Hosts Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return to host the National Memorial Day Concert 2023 (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Among the performers and presenters joining them are Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dule Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, Jo Dee Messina, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Phillip Phillips, Megan Hilty, and maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

This year’s event observes two notable anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of the Paris Accord ending American military action in Indochina, and the 70th anniversary of 1953 armistice ending the Korean War. More than 80,000 Americans died in those two wars, and millions more came home to live among us. Some don’t go a day without thinking about their experiences.

A 30-year television tradition, this annual concert offers a somber moment of remembrance for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in battle as well as for their survivors and all military families.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Richard Lui hosts the 2023 documentary “Unconditional,” streaming on PBS Passport and the PBS Video app throughout May and June, following three families coping with caring for a loved one facing mental illness. These stories represent struggles faced by some 50 million households. The filmmakers hope that “Unconditional” will at least offer ways for families to speak about their challenges and reach out to neighbors facing similar problems, often kept secret out of shame and fear of stigma.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

— John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Kenan Thompson, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish and more appear on “Byron Allen Presents: The Comedy and Music Superfest” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in NHL hockey (7 p.m., ABC).

— A woman’s reconciliation with her biological dad is interrupted by murder in the 2023 shocker “Who Killed Our Father?” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A college track star faces emotional hurdles in the 2023 romance “The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Zachary Levi stars in the 2023 DC Comics epic “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (7 p.m., HBO). Released to middling reviews, the film has been described as a box-office bomb.

— The standup special “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) was taped in front of a live audience at the Wilbur Theater in Boston.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— NASCAR action (5 p.m., Fox).

— Scheduled on two episodes of “60 Minutes” (CBS): Radio Free Europe; Africa’s Gorongosa National Park; music producer Rick Rubin (6 p.m.); Canada’s unmarked graves and a two-part segment about an African American family reunion that led to a remarkable discovery (7 p.m.).

— Muggers attack a man with dementia on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

— “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) shuffles through its eighth season.

— Survival and memory loom large on “Yellowjackets” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— The case of a missing bride on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— After years of being bossed around by a corrections officer who runs his household like a prison, a woman discovers that she’s “Married to Evil” (9 p.m., ID, TV-14). Not to be confused with “American Monster” (8 p.m., ID).

— A new CIA station chief arrives on “Ghosts of Beirut” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Having crafted a Hollywood blockbuster with the 1972 epic “The Godfather” (5 p.m., Sunday, BBC America, TV-MA), director Francis Ford Coppola topped himself with “The Godfather Part II” (9 p.m., TV-MA), a masterpiece that folds a subtitled “foreign” movie inside an American classic.

SATURDAY SERIES

The crime lab weathers a storm on “CSI: Vegas” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Frank withholds support for Erin’s campaign on “Blue Bloods” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... Martin Short and Jimmy Fallon play “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, r) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG). “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Four episodes of “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A woman’s role in her husband’s murder seems pretty certain on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).