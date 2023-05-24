Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne comedy streams on Apple TV+

“Platonic” ponders the age-old question: Can men and women be just friends? Or must close ties always lead to romance — or at least sex?

The 10-episode comedy streams its first three episodes on Apple TV+ today, with new installments arriving every Wednesday.

Meet Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Charlie (Luke Macfarlane), a seemingly perfect married couple of lawyers trying to have a family movie night with their three kids. When the youngest insists they watch “The Emoji Movie” for the umpteenth time, Charlie balks and they all retreat to their respective screens.

This is when Charlie informs Sylvia her old pal, Will (Seth Rogen), is getting divorced. Will and Sylvia had been inseparable platonic buddies, so close Will served as the maid of honor at their wedding. They fell out after Sylvia disapproved of Will’s choice of a bride, a wound that still smarts.

“Platonic” goes to a lot of effort to create blank-slate characters for Will and Sylvia. She’s a trained lawyer but seems to have been mommy-tracked out of a job. She convinces herself she still is practicing because she helps Charlie with his job, but like wives of yore, her work goes unpaid.

As the brew master at a downtown brew pub, Will is the latest character played by Rogen to project the middle-aged teddy-bear man-child. Neurotic, articulate and defensive about his Jewish identity in ways that seem at least a century out of date, he straddles that fine line between passion and anger, funny and annoying.

Will’s wife dumped him because he couldn’t grow up or move on and because his job gave him too many excuses to drink too much. Her rejection might have confirmed Sylvia’s initial reaction, but she’s not wrong about Will, or about just any character Seth Rogen has ever played.

A story that begins with movie night continues to milk pop-culture references for what passes as dialogue. When Will discusses his relationship with Sylvia to his co-workers, the conversation immediately turns to “When Harry Met Sally.” When Sylvia drags a middle-aged mom friend (Carla Gallo) to Will’s pub, cougar and “Cougar Town” jokes ensue.

Chitchat based on other movies sort of makes sense here. Sylvia and Will don’t seem so much like people as ideas for characters in some not-quite-defined comedy. You get the impression this was shopped as the “Rose Byrne-Seth Rogen Project” before the vague title “Platonic” got slapped on it.

This follows a pattern for Apple TV+, where Byrne already appears in the uninspired period satire “Physical,” soon to begin its third season. Rogen’s “Freaks & Geeks” co-star Jason Segel does his cute man-child thing in “Shrinking.” Rogen is said to have a deal with Apple TV to write, star and direct in a future project. So far, it doesn’t have a title. Maybe it doesn’t need one.

• Hulu streams “The Clearing,” an eight-part adaptation of the J.P. Pomare psychological thriller about a woman forced to face her horrific past in a cult to prevent the future exploitation of children.

• A teen straddles the usual hormonal shenanigans as well as static from his tight-knit family in the new sitcom “American Born Chinese,” streaming on Disney+.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

