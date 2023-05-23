GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's magical ride ends in super-sectionals

HERSCHER — High stake shootouts tend to result in the purest forms of emotions. Whether those emotions are those of delight or despair depends on which side of the ball one’s allegiances lie.

After having gone through 80 minutes of regulation, two 10-minute halves of overtime periods and five tiebreaker kicks in a shootout, Herscher found itself on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat at the hands of a familiar foe — Normal University High — in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Herscher Super-Sectional.

The one-score victory affords the Pioneers a back-to-back trip to state after also defeating the Tigers in the same round last season.

“Normal University is a solid team ... and I think we competed fairly well, and we had our opportunities, just like them,” Herscher head coach Chris Longtin said. “I thought it was a 50-50 game, but it’s a battle when you get to the Elite 8, and it’s usually uphill, and it didn’t work out our way today.”

The shootout period was more than intense in front of a home crowd, but the moment never seemed too big for the Tigers’ strikers.

Herscher’s Katelyn Borschnack opened the shootout with a score that was countered by Eve Whitlow before Elise Kukuck snuck another one through the bottom left corner to put the Tigers up 2-1 through two shots of tiebreaker-kicks.

Herscher freshman goalkeeper Danica Woods then helped force Normal University’s Maya Lanier to miss high above the crossbar, setting up first-year senior standout Macey Moore with a chance to help her squad take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Moore aimed for the back right corner, but it was snatched up by goalkeeper Grace Groetken, who made a diving save that resulted in her hitting her head on the goalpost. Groetken’s efforts led her to leave with a head injury, being replaced by junior keeper Nina Sundaram for the final two shots.

Trailing 2-1, senior defender Lilly Miller punctured one in past Woods in the bottom left corner, leaving both teams to be tied 2-2 with two strikers remaining.

Hailey King took advantage of Sundaram replacing Groetken with a goal through the bottom right side, which eventually was matched by Ava Crabtree on the ensuing kick.

Tied 3-3 with one striker left on both sides, Tiger freshman Laney Mohler fired her shot high over the crossbar, similar to Lanier’s shot, leaving freshman Aubrey Balota with a chance to take home a road victory with a successful kick.

Balota went on to cash one in the back of the top left corner to lift the Pioneers 4-3 in the shootout and help her squad claim the 5-4 victory to advance to the state tournament at North Central College this weekend.

“Shootouts are high pressure and something you can’t practice,” Longtin said of the shootout results. “We do them at the end of every practice for about three weeks leading up to the postseason, but you can’t possibly train for the pressure you’re going to experience when you step up to that line. ... It’s kind of up in the air at that point.”

The heartbreaking defeat ended Herscher’s incredible season that resulted in a 20-3 overall record, Illinois Central Eight Conference championship (7-0) and its second straight sectional championship.

“These girls are unbelievable, and they work hard and play hard,” Longtin said. “They go after everything. ... I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be at practice or games.”

During the regulation period, the Tigers were outshot 18-3 on shots on goal before coming out in the two 10-minute overtime periods, when they somewhat found themselves as the aggressors by outshooting the Pioneers 4-3.

“We ran a little bit different formation because we knew Normal University was going to be fast through the middle, and they were, and so we had Hailey [King] and Elise [Kukuck] back there stopping a lot of that stuff that was what we needed to keep us in it,” Longtin said of his regulation strategy. “The girls were a little frustrated because it’s not our norm, but it got us to the shootout.

“I think that’s probably not what they anticipated doing, but we thought it was our best chance of staying on the field as long as possible, and we had our opportunities.”

Normal University, on the other hand, advanced to the Class 1A State semifinals at North Central College, where it will play Pleasant Plains at 7 p.m. Friday.

“This was our goal, and I know a lot of people always say that, but literally we’ve talked about it over and over throughout the course of the year,” Normal University head coach Hayley Sefton said. “Just having such a young team and then being able to accomplish this is just unreal, to be honest.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Moore paced the Tigers with a goal off an assist by Borschnack in regulation. Borschnack, King and Kukuck added one goal apiece in the shootout. Woods hauled in 20 saves between regulation and overtime before adding another save in the shootout.