Donna Summer recalled; back to 'Beirut'

Artists who come to define a cultural era are often reduced to stereotypes. Think of disco, and it’s easy to conjure the image of Donna Summer, the subject of the 2023 documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” (7 p.m., Saturday, HBO, TV-MA).

Summer’s powerful voice and sultry performances were synonymous with disco’s brief but seemingly total domination of pop culture in the late 1970s, between the rise of the local club scene and the arrival of MTV in 1981. Songs like “Love to Love You Baby” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff” expressed the aggressive sexual abandon of the time, a period when the largest bulge of the baby boom was just entering their 20s and all the possibilities for excess.

Summer’s songs might have been mainstream chart toppers, but her music was particularly popular in clubs, where disco largely was associated with the emerging visibility of gay culture.

As seen in many other documentaries, the widespread success of disco resulted in a swift and at times violent backlash, as some white male rock fans felt threatened and eclipsed by a music associated with the easy mingling of gay people and racial minorities.

Summer was more than just a disco queen. Her collaboration with German musical producer Giorgio Moroder resulted in the throbbing “I Feel Love,” a trancelike number that set a thousand dance floors aflame, but also presaged the EDM/techno scene that would later dominate European concerts and raves.

A product of the Black church in the American South, the incubator of so much musical talent, Summer would find herself misunderstood in the late 1980s at the height of the AIDS crisis, when so many gay men were dying and some of America’s most vocally prominent and politically active Christians were publicly unsympathetic to their plight.

“Love to Love You” is filled with Summer’s private journal entries and home movies, as well as the recollections of her children, who were continually surprised by her secrets, versatility and contradictions. Later in life, Summer gave up music to take up painting, and departed the Los Angeles area for Nashville, where she died of lung cancer in 2012.

• Showtime launches the four-part spy thriller miniseries “Ghosts of Beirut” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). It recalls a four-decade hunt for a Lebanese terrorist whose insurgent activities ranged from the embassy bombing that killed hundreds of U.S. Marines in 1982 to the most desperate days of the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Look for Dina Shihabi as Lena, the CIA analyst who connects the dots between a seemingly obvious Iranian attack and the agency’s most durable nemesis, a man known interchangeably as both a “ghost” and as “smoke.”

Shihabi might be familiar to viewers of the 2022 Netflix head-scratcher “Archive/81,” a compelling series about time travel and old videos, a haunted townhouse and other mystical malarkey. Not unlike her Lena character, Shihabi brings a wealth of backgrounds to her parts. Born in Saudi Arabia and educated in Dubai, she was raised in a household with many ethnic influences.

“Beirut” might appeal to viewers of “Homeland” or might remind viewers of how long ago “Homeland” and its complicated subject matter seemed to dominate our national attention.

Proof that television shows can define their era and then be consigned to memory or oblivion arrived this week with a publicist’s reminder that May 20 marks the 30th anniversary of the very last episode of “Cheers.”

It’s funny, I remember watching it. Probably before a helping of “Seinfeld” or “Frasier” or both and having the distinct impression that “Cheers” already seemed like a series from another time.

While we’re in a valedictory mode, don’t forget that Sunday marks the very last episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14), followed by “A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., TV-14).

• Some titles really bring out the morbid absurdity of a series. “Autopsy: The Last Hours of Doris Day” (8 p.m. Sunday, Reelz) comes to mind. Doris Day was 97 at the time of her death. When a series goes meddling in the last private hours of very, very old ladies, it probably has run its course.

• After a woman’s spouse drowns and disappears in a kayaking accident, she has a shocking encounter in the 2023 thriller “The Man With My Husband’s Face” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• Tender feelings grow between an assistant curator and an American Indian park ranger in the 2023 romance “Zion National: A National Park Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference final, game 3 (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Price gouging by Pentagon suppliers; cyber-fraud that targets senior citizens; pop artist Jeff Koons.

• Special guests and confetti mark the season finale of “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths and Secrets” (7 p.m., r, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls Queen Anne, whose legacy might be the creation of Great Britain, but whose reputation was dogged by gossip and scandal.

• “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) shuffles along.

• “Tom Jones” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) concludes.

• Having used ATN to back an American fascist who might have rigged an election through arson terror, the Roy co-CEO bros now must face the wrath of Shiv on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Hudson wants the task force shut down on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Sam’s destructive habit of emotionally shutting down and shutting out loved ones kicks in at a particularly bad moment on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

A scheming shopgirl (Joan Crawford) steals the husband of a complacent society wife (Norma Shearer), an act that sets a gossip’s (Rosalind Russell) tongue wagging in the 1939 comedy “The Women” (4:30 p.m., Sunday, TCM, TV-PG), directed by George Cukor. Released in black and white, with brief Technicolor fashion-show sequences, this movie drips with “jungle red.” Remade at least twice but never equaled.

Aiden is blamed for a plane crash on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., r, and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two vintage helpings of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m, NBC, r, TV-14).

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, r) ... Friendly fire on the season finale of “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Homer’s life flashes before his eyes on the season finale of “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A prom catastrophe on the season finale of “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Katsumoto faces the bar on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Louise can’t handle criticism on the season finale of “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Alpha dogging on “House Broken” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).