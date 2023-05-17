Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

A big red flag

<strong>Q.</strong> I’m thinking of investing in a company that has filed for bankruptcy. Should that be a deal breaker? -<strong>- D.C., Richmond, California</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> In most cases, bankruptcy proceedings are a huge red flag and a definite deal breaker. That’s because if and when a company emerges from bankruptcy protection, the common stock of its shareholders is typically canceled and made worthless. (If it issues new shares, they won’t be given to former shareholders.) If you think the company can perform well post-bankruptcy, wait and make sure first.

<strong>Q.</strong> What are LEAPS? <strong>— S.L., Dallas</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS) are long-term options. A regular option gives you the right to buy (via “call” options) or sell (via “put” options) a fixed number of shares of a security at a fixed price within a fixed time period, which is typically a few months. LEAPS feature expiration dates that can be several years away.

Let’s say you think that Acme Explosives Co. (ticker: KBOOM), trading at $30 per share today, will be trading at $50 or more in a year or two. You might buy call options for $10 per share that let you buy the shares at $20 at any time before January 17, 2025. A set of 100 such LEAPS would cost you $1,000, which is a lot less than the $3,000 it would cost you to buy 100 shares of the stock today. If the shares appreciate as expected, you’ll profit. But if they don’t do so before the option expires, you’ll have lost your $1,000.

Options are best avoided by new investors, and even seasoned ones can do very well without them. Learn more about LEAPS in our handy reference nook, Fool.com/terms.

Fool’s School

Sitting on stock declines?

The stock market has demonstrated just how volatile it can be in the past few years, falling in value by around 19% (as measured by the S&P 500) in 2022 after surging by roughly 27% in 2021. Many investors have been left with shrunken portfolios, wondering whether they should hang on or just call it quits. The answer for many, or even most, investors is to hang on. Here’s why.

For starters, volatility is simply to be expected in the stock market. On average, you can expect a market decline every three years or so. That’s an average, though. In reality, the market might advance for four years in a row, and then decline for two years. This is why you should never park money in the stock market that you expect you’ll need within five years (or 10, to be more conservative). You don’t want to have to sell shares when they’re down, so give them time to recover after any downturn.

Despite its volatility, the stock market has only gone in one direction over the long term: up. Think of those — including superinvestor Warren Buffett — who have amassed great wealth via the stock market: They’ve generally done so over many years, through market upturns and downturns. Through all that, they’ve often just hung on to their shares, not letting themselves get rattled or distracted. Investors seeking long-term success must be patient.

There’s a silver lining to a market decline: It produces bargains for long-term investors to pounce on. It’s never worth trying to “time the market” — guessing when stocks have hit a bottom or a peak — but it can be worthwhile to keep a little cash on the side, to be available when you want to go shopping. If you keep a watch list of companies you’d love to own, you’ll be ready to move if and when they dip into attractive territory.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the mid-1950s, when a seller of drink-mixing machines helped a small restaurant in San Bernardino, California, grow; he later bought my name and service system. My extremely efficient business model featured a limited menu — and many franchisees. Today, with a recent market value topping $210 billion, I encompass more than 40,000 eateries in over 100 countries. About 93% of those are franchised, by owners who pay me rent for their properties. I own a lot of real estate. My stock has grown by around 2,000% over the past 20 years. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots to the 1923 founding in Boston of the Special Yarns Corp., which made $75,000 in its first year. In the 1940s, I made parachutes for the military and took on my current name. I started expanding my scope in later years, acquiring various nontextile businesses, such as a maker of golf carts and a helicopter manufacturer. I’m now based in Providence, Rhode Island, and my market value was recently near $14 billion; I rake in nearly $13 billion annually. My brands include Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Arctic Cat. Who am I? (Answer: Textron)

The Motley Fool Take

Digital dollars

Shares of Paypal Holdings (Nasdaq: PYPL), the leading digital payments platform, were recently down 30% from their 52-week high and more than 75% from their all-time high in 2021. This presents an intriguing opportunity for long-term investors.

Businesses beginning to return to normal have slowed e-commerce and digital spending. PayPal has also been losing market share to Apple Pay. The state of the global economy and the threat of a recession around much of the world aren’t helping, either.

Despite those headwinds, PayPal still managed to grow revenue by 9% (on a currency-neutral basis) year over year in its fourth quarter. Total payment volume was also up 9% on a currency-neutral basis, to $357.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell 10% in 2022, but management plans to turn that around in 2023 via cost-cutting. It’s forecasting 18% growth in adjusted EPS. The company is also planning to benefit shareholders this year by spending 75% of its free cash flow to buy back shares.

Paypal Holdings encompasses not just the PayPal platform but also Venmo, Zettle, Xoom, Hyperwallet, Honey and Paidy. Its stock seems undervalued at recent levels, and well worth consideration — but if you invest, plan on following its progress. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended PayPal.)