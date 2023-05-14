SOFTBALL: Hop's late go-ahead hit lifts Boilers pas Coal City

BOURBONNAIS — As the outs piled up and the Boilermakers had yet to figure out Coal City freshman pitcher Masyn Kuder, the chances became increasingly higher that Coaler junior Jadyn Shaw’s fourth-inning home run would be the difference in Saturday’s meeting between two of the area’s winningest teams at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Brickyard.

But even against a Coalers team that had just wrapped up an undefeated run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference earlier in the week, Boilers coach Haylee Beck kept faith in her lineup that’s scored more than eight runs per game this season.

And for good reason.

The Boilers finally got their big inning in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, as Suttyn Hop’s two-run double was followed by a Liberty Rivard two-run single for a four-run frame that helped the Boilers to a 4-2 win against the Coalers.

“[The Coalers] have a great coach, great pitching, the [Henline] twins up the middle, they’re very solid, but I was just never nervous,” Beck said. “It’s not so much a lack of respect for them, we talk about how we should respect all but fear none, and I have the ultimate confidence our hitters would get the job done.”

The Boilers secured their second straight 20-win season by improving to 20-5 on the year while the Coalers slid to 27-7 in a matchup against a much bigger program in which coach Rodney Monbrum felt the team held their own.

“We knew it was going to be a low-scoring affair and they’re the best hitting team we’ve faced all year,” Monbrum said. “Kuder kept us in the game and pitched great, our defense played well, we just didn’t have the timely hits.

“... I was proud of the way we competed,” he added. “This is a big, [Class 4A] school, and we played them tough.”

Both Kuder and Boilers ace Libby Spaulding were on top of their game from the get-go, leading to a pitcher’s duel and rapid-fire pace, as neither team was able to put together much of an offensive threat through the first three innings.

That slightly changed when Shaw led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to center to get the visiting team on the board. After quickly retiring the next three Coaler hitters, Spaulding put herself in position as the game’s tying run with a two-out double in the bottom of the frame before Kuder hunkered down to strike out Boilers slugger Natalie Johnson to keep her shutout intact.

The Boilers made a little more noise in the fifth, their first with multiple baserunners, when Hop singled and Rivard reached on a throwing error on her sacrifice bunt attempt that sent Hop to third.

But Kuder once again buckled down to retire the next three batters before Spaulding escaped a jam of her own in the top of the sixth, when Shaw led off with a double and reached third on a passed ball with no outs before a pair of strikeouts and bunt put-out ended the frame.

That set the stage for the hosts to finally break the door down in the sixth, where they loaded the bases with nobody out on a Kiersten Martin single, Ellie Haggard hit by pitch and Spaulding walk.

After Kuder induced a Johnson pop-out, Hop stepped to the dish and took a 1-0 pitch to the opposite field to score Martin and Haggard and flip the script of the game in the team’s third time through the lineup.

“[Kuder’s] a good pitcher, I think it’s crazy she’s a freshman,” Hop said. “We made good contact [early in the game], it was just right to people.

“We just stepped up seeing her the third time, got some better looks, made better contact and found some holes.”

Rivard stepped up one batter later and provided a pair of insurance runs with her single that wound up proving highly important after Henline homered in the seventh.

One of the senior leaders for the Boilers this season, Rivard hasn’t grabbed the attention some of her other teammates might have, but for Beck, perhaps no one is as vital to the team and its success as the first baseman and pitcher, whose work ethic has both been a model to follow and one that’s led Rivard to being a key cog of the lineup and pitching staff.

“Her story is one of my favorites. She started off as a junior last year and didn’t really get the playing time that she wanted or that I wanted for her,” Beck said. “Everything was there, it just wasn’t coming together, but it all came together, and she worked hard, and by the end of last year, was great for us in the postseason.

“She came into this season as a really great example of what hard work, not complaining and being a good teammate does.”

The Coalers were by no means out of it, even after some dejection came when Hop robbed Mia Ferrias of a double to open the inning. They got a run back on Henline’s blast and getting the tying run to the plate in slugger Abby Gagliardo after a two-out single off Kerigan Copes’ bat, but a Spaulding strikeout of the Coalers’ home run leader diminished any chance of late-game Coaler magic.

In addition to celebrating her team’s 20th win of the season, Saturday also provided Beck the opportunity to do something for the first time since she coached the sixth-grade softball team at Manteno while a college student at Eastern Illinois University — coaching with her dad, Kevin.

With several assistant coaches absent due to family functions, weddings and other events, the fifth-year Boilers head coach tabbed one of the people most important in her own softball life to join her in the dugout, a bit of an early retirement gift before Kevin retires from his teaching post at T.F. South in Lansing.

“To have him over there was pretty cool,” Haylee Beck said. “He’s intense and will get after the kids and I’m all about that…he’s excited to retire, be able to travel and go where we go [in the postseason].”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hop doubled, singled, drove in a pair and scored. Spaulding allowed two earned runs on six hits and 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Shaw and Henline each had a two-hit day that included a homer. Kuder allowed four earned runs on six hits and four strikeouts.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers host Beecher at 4:30 p.m. Monday to conclude their regular season. The Boilers visit Illiana Christian at the same time.