ROUNDUP: Peotone girls soccer wins decisive regional; Softball, baseball regular seasons wrap up

(Friday)

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional championship: (2)Peotone 7, (6)Chicago Christian 0

Peotone advanced to the sectional semifinals against Herscher at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 12, Lexington-Ridgeview 5

Kayna Nelson led the Tigers with a two-run home run. Allie Decman added three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mary Kanak and Addie Whitaker contributed two hits apiece. Anniston Hackley picked up the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and five runs (three earned) in seven innings of work.

Milford-Cissna Park 15, Iroquois West 3 (5 innings)

Milford-Cissna Park concluded the regular season 15-5 overall and 7-4 in the River Valley Conference with a 12-run win against Iroquois West. Brynlee Wright went 2-for-2 with a team-high four RBIs to help lead the Bearcats’ offense. Lillie Harris added two hits and three runs scored. Addison Lucht contributed two hits and three runs scored. Jossalin Lavicka went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win on the mound, allowing zero earned runs, seven hits and one walk in a complete-game effort.

Iroquois West concluded the regular season 7-18 overall. Aubrey Wagner went 2-for-2 with a drawn walk and a run scored to pace the Raiders. Jersey Fowler added two hits, and Jessye Rodriguez chipped in one hit and an RBI.

Armstrong 10, Watseka 7

Christa Holohan went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Warriors. Brianna Denault added two hits, including one double to help record an RBI. Sarah Parsons went 2-for-4.

Rockridge Tournament

Rockridge 9, Manteno 6

Ava Pequette paced the Panthers with a double, single and two runs scored. Alyssa Dralle had a single and two RBIs. Ava Petersen chipped in two RBIs.

Hononegah 5, Manteno 3

Lily Bivona paced the Panthers with three singles. Macy Iwanus and Drew Hosselton had two singles apiece.

TRACK AND FIELD

Metro Suburban Conference Boys Meet

Bishop McNamara placed 10th overall out of the 12-team Metro Suburban Conference (MSC) meet with 60 team points, which was good enough to also earn fourth place in the MSC Red Division.

Isiah Davis earned first place in the 800-meter (2:07.95) to help lead the Fightin’ Irish and earn all-conference honors. David Quigley, Carter Heinrich, Christian Provost and Davis added another conference championship with a first-place finish in the 4-by-800-meter relay (8:56.21) to also be named all-conference.

Jaydon Wright earned an all-conference nod in the 100-meter dash (11.50 s) after taking second place. Carter Heinrich finished second place in the 400-meter (55.64 s) to earn another all-conference nod as well as Zach Hansen, who placed second in discus (32.64 m).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NJCAA Division II Region IV Tournament

KCC 8, Carl Sandburg 5

Andy Onnen went 2-for-4 with a home run and team-high three RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Connor Janik added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Paco Paulina went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Nick Barlow claimed the win on the bump, giving up eight hits and five runs with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work.

KCC 12, Highland 2 (5 innings)

Curtis McKay and Tyler Thompson each had two hits and two RBIs, including one home run apiece to collectively lead the Cavaliers. Paco Paulina added two singles and two runs scored. Chris Suchoski chipped in an RBI double. Graham Kasey surrendered two runs on nine hits and four walks with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort to help earn the win on the rubber.

(Saturday)

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 3, Rochester 0

Derek Carlson and Braiden Young each had an RBI double to collectively lead the Coalers. Jim Feeney and Braden Reilly each added a double and a run scored. Caden Kuder picked up the win, allowing two hits and nine walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Coal City 5, Pleasant Plains 0

Joe Watson led the Coalers with an RBI double. Wyatt Wickiser had a double and a run scored. Carter Garrelts tossed six scoreless innings, giving up one hit and four walks with nine strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

St. Thomas More 5, Milford 2

Milford concluded the regular season 13-11-1 with a three-run loss to St. Thomas More. Beau Wright paced the Bearcats with two singles and one RBI. Max Cook added two singles and a run scored.

High school SOFTBALL

Beecher 8, Morris 3

Beecher improved to 29-4 overall with a five-run win against Morris. Tayiah Scanlan went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Bobcats. Ava Lorenzatti earned the win in relief action, allowing three hits and zero runs with five strikeouts in three innings of work to help improve to 16-3 in the circle. Makenzie Johnson contributed a two-RBI single.

Herscher 10, Champaign Central 1

Zoey Fleischauer went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Tigers offensively. Addie Whitaker and Allie Decman added two hits apiece. Emma Powers contributed two singles, one RBIs and a run scored. Fleischauer also claimed the win on the bump, giving up four hits and one run with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Herscher 16, Champaign Central 0 (4 innings)

Kayna Nelson led the Tigers with a solo home run. Emma Powers collected two hits, including a home run to help total two RBIs and two runs scored. Addie Whitaker had two hits and two RBIs. RyLyn Adams chipped in a double, triple and one RBI. Anniston Hackley tossed four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk with six strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Rockridge Tournament

Manteno concluded the Rockridge Tournament 2-2 overall.

Manteno 6, Dakota 3

Macy Iwanus and Drew Hosselton each barreled a solo home run to help collectively lead the Panthers at the plate. Alyssa Dralle had two singles and improved to 12-3 on the mound after surrendering three runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Manteno 5, Seneca 3

Jaz Manau went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to help lead the Panthers with the sticks. Lily Bivona added two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Macy Iwanus picked up the win on the rubber, giving up four hits and two runs (one earned) with one strikeout in three innings of work.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NJCAA Division II Region IV Tournament

Highland 9, KCC 3

Gavin Noreus went 2-for-4 with a run scored to pace the Cavaliers. Paco Paulina had a two-RBI single.

KCC 11, Highland 3

Tyler Thompson led the Cavaliers with three singles, three singles and a run scored. Andy Onnen added two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Jack Snyder had a triple and two RBIs. Zach O’Donnell tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief action with five strikeouts.