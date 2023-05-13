Mother's Day; 'Unfinished Business'; fast TV

The television schedule may anticipate Christmas for three months, and Halloween for at least two. But some holidays don’t exist at all. Whatever happened to Mother’s Day?

Even Hallmark, a channel associated with a greeting card company and presumably invested in celebrating the big day, blithely ignores the holiday. Its romance “Big Sky River” (6 p.m. Sunday, TV-G) is about a woman who moves to Montana to get over a messy divorce.

For decades, from “My Three Sons” to “Full House” and “iCarly,” television specialized in series about families being raised without mothers. Florence Henderson got to become the mother to a blended “Brady Bunch,” but first, the other mother had to die.

Given the medium’s rich history of motherless children and sad widowers, perhaps it’s understandable that Mother’s Day goes unobserved.

• Starting Saturday, Prime Video streams “Unfinished Business,” a documentary look at the 25-year-history of the WNBA, the women’s professional basketball league that has progressed from a fledgling organization with shaky business prospects to a respected worldwide sports phenomenon. The film’s title refers to the players’ and owners’ goal to bring as much respect and devotion to women’s sports as their male counterparts.

Whether the WNBA will achieve parity with the NBA is yet to be seen and is entirely up to fans. The notion of strong female athletes has long brought hostility from some traditional sports fans who apparently feel threatened by the sight of women excelling in a “man’s game.” The fact that many of these athletes are Black and some of them gay offers a trifecta of misogyny, racism and homophobia to some pundits, influencers and trolls.

This phenomenon was recently highlighted by the perverse pleasure that some commentators found in Russia’s incarceration of WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner. To some, Griner’s detention was entirely “deserved” because she had spoken out about police violence, particularly the deaths of George Floyd and Breona Taylor.

Griner has since been released, something that some pundits believe is more than she deserved. The well-organized and dehumanizing campaign that Griner faced demonstrates that winning respect for female athletes is “Unfinished Business” indeed.

• Are you ready for some “FAST” TV? Apparently, the fastest-growing part of the TV business are Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Television platforms.

It’s interesting to note that many of these FAST outlets are owned by media companies that charge people for other services. Pluto is owned by Paramount; Tubi by Fox. Others are owned by device manufacturers, such as Roku. Amazon doesn’t charge you for FreeVee, but it would prefer you watch it on an Amazon device. And there are independent FAST outlets such as Crackle, part of the Chicken Soup for the Soul company.

Most of these FAST outlets provide a grid of programming and might resemble old-fashioned cable in offering series that stream at a specific time. But they also have series on demand. And there’s a great deal of overlap between services. Fans of “Midsomer Murders,” can watch old episodes on Plex, Pluto, Crackle and Tubi.

So how do FAST platforms distinguish themselves? By cutting through the clutter with niche offerings. As noted in a previous column, Pluto has branded Tuesdays as “Drewsday,” allowing Drew Barrymore to curate programming for the overwhelmed.

Crackle recently launched a “Brit Fix” segment on their extensive grid, offering viewers a wealth of U.K. programming, from the cerebral “Sherlock” to the edgy Tom Hardy series “Taboo” and the old-fashioned comfort food of “Monarch of the Glen.” In addition to a focused “Fix,” this allows Crackle to compete with viewers who don’t want to pony up the monthly fee for services, like Acorn or Britbox, dedicated to British series.

Viewers cutting their budgets or facing streaming burnout might want to take a FAST break. After all, the first letter does stand for “free.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Check local listings for regional MLB coverage (6 p.m., Fox).

— The Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders tangle in XFL action (7 p.m., ABC).

— A busy servant wakes up near a pool of blood in the 2023 shocker “Maid for Revenge” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A woman risks her life to stop her brother’s sudden marriage to a stranger he met in a strip club in the 2022 shocker “Here Kills the Bride” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

— Women who put their dancing and singing talent on hold to raise their families return to the spotlight in the 2023 romance “Dream Moms” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Brandon Jenner hosts the new musical contest “Banded” (8 p.m., AXS), featuring 25 musical contestants in five bands.

— The writers strike has halted production of new “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) episodes.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The financial scandal rocking the Mormon Church; endangered sperm whales; a profile of Yannick Nezet-Seguin, music director of three major orchestras.

— Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)

— “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths and Secrets” (7 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) recalls Elizabeth I’s image as a warrior queen and explores the impact of the victory over the Spanish Armada on Britain’s identity. A second installment (9 p.m., r, TV-14, check local listings) looks at the myths and ugly rumors that preceded French Queen Marie Antoinette’s execution by guillotine.

— “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) enters its eighth season.

— Tom is invited to a masquerade ball on “Tom Jones” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Shiv maintains contact with “The Swede” on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— “Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) profiles Elizabeth Taylor.

— Dwyane Wade hosts the second season of the transparent plexiglass game show “The Cube” (9 p.m., TBS, TV-14). Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony play for charity.

— Love is an international language on “Match Me Abroad” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14).

— Tricia’s embroidered pillows become a viral sensation on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:40 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett-Majors and Jaclyn Smith star in the feature-length 1975 TV pilot “Charlie’s Angels” (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sundance) that introduced the popular series.

SATURDAY SERIES

A kidnapping in Austria on “FBI: International” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... An elite commando is slain on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., r, NBC, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, r) ... McCall revisits her father’s murder some 30 years ago on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Krusty’s clown school proves more popular than anticipated on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Prom dates are hard to find on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Confidence in Haywood ebbs on the season finale of “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A tourist vanishes on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A book signing goes south on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Animal communication is a two-way street on “House Broken” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Weapons go missing on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Dembe grows reflective on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).