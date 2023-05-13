Good for the life of the car?

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2006 RAV4, four-wheel-drive with 125,000 miles, in excellent condition. It doesn’t have a dipstick for the transmission so it’s a sealed system. Is the fluid good for the lifetime of the car? Of course, what is the lifetime since I’ve had Toyotas go over 225,000 miles? Or should I have the transmission fluid changed? It’s kinda pricey at $500-plus. <strong>— R.P., Phoenix</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Toyota believes the transmission will last the life of the vehicle, which is often 200,000 or more as you have found out. The only time you may need new ATF (automatic transmission fluid) is if there is a failure. Not likely. I have even seen cars with regular transmission fluids go that far without changing the fluid.

<strong>Q:</strong> After discovering an unfortunate flat the other day, I refilled the tire and bought a can of spray-in leak repair. My mechanic flipped saying that stuff ruins your tire’s pressure gauge monitor. Am I lucky that I didn’t use it? <strong>— K.T., Highland Park, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Every can of tire inflator should say on the product that it is safe for tire pressure monitoring devices. If it doesn’t, the stuff is probably so old it should be tossed out.

<strong>Q:</strong> If you own an all-electric car like a Tesla and you are in an accident and need “jaws of life,” is there an area on the car where the tool should not be used? Are first responders and firemen being trained for any concerns? <strong>— J.S., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Training is readily available from auto manufacturers as well as several fire professionals’ organizations. Number one on the list is to avoid cables with orange insulation. Since this is beyond my area of expertise, I defer to the brave people who save lives for a living.

<strong>Q:</strong> It seems with all the trucks being sold and the reduced number of sedans being sold, the EPA required mileage standards cannot be met. Is the standard a soft “suggested” target now, while we hope that the auto companies can meet the 2026 standard? How do electric vehicles fit into this 2026 standard? Do the cold winters in Minnesota and other northern states with associated reduced vehicle mpg get considered in this standard? <strong>— T.K., New Brighton Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Your hunch is right, more new trucks than cars are being sold. (Crossover small utility vehicles had not been counted as trucks in the past.) Corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards are set by the government and measured with EPA standardized tests. Comparing electric vehicles to internal combustion engines is apples to oranges. In cold northern states, your fuel economy may suffer, but the official EPA city/highway figures are still from the standardized test.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with a 6.6-liter gas engine. Bought this beautiful beast to tow a fifth-wheel RV and the truck has done that many times. I love the truck but am having an issue with the brake hydro booster dripping fluid. This is after having the hydro booster replaced twice. My longtime mechanic has perused the internet and talked to GM repair staff but so far nothing has come up to explain this expensive, seemingly endless repair. Hoping you can. <strong>— J.B., Hebron, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Chances are, there is a worn seal inside the booster unit. Although some mechanics will go through the trouble to replace the seal, most will opt for a remanufactured unit. Sometimes it helps to pump the brake pedal four or five times before starting the engine. Not sure why this helps.