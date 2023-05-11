Kankakee Kiwanis presents student achievement awards

Daily Journal staff report

Eight eighth-grade students from various schools in Kankakee County received student achievement awards from the Kankakee Kiwanis Club.

The awards, a longtime tradition, are decided on by the faculty at the various schools but given by Kiwanis. Each school, public and private, with an eighth grade, is entitled to honor a student, but not all choose to do so every year.

The awards are made possible by the sale of peanuts and gummi bears each fall by Kiwanis. The mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. Membership is open to all men and women willing to help. Kiwanis meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month for a noon lunch at Kankakee Community College.

This year’s eighth-grade honorees:

• Lily James, of the Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. She is the daughter of Kayla and Dana James and is active on track and field, theater and swimming. She hopes to one day go to medical school.

• Lillian Tucek, of Limestone Middle School. She is the daughter of Todd and Pam Tucek and is active in softball, basketball and running. She likes to volunteer and plans to work in the medical field.

• Avery Moutrey, of St. George. She is the daughter of Russ and Anna Moutrey and is active in softball, volleyball and basketball. She enjoys reading and listening to music. She plans to volunteer for the Best Buddies program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Kaylie Meherg, of Grant Park Middle School. She is the daughter of Shannon and Trisha Meherg and plays volleyball, softball and basketball. She also has competed with the math team and in chess. She plays the saxophone and is active with her church youth group, Fusion. She hopes to go to a good college eventually.

• Everett Cannon, of Bradley Central Middle School. He is the son of Brian and Denise Cannon and plays basketball and is a member of the band and the math team.

• Hunter Wigmore, of Momence Junior High School. He is the son of John and Rebekah Wigmore. He likes playing sports and is on the math team.

• Harmony Jones, of Manteno Middle School. She is the daughter of Alexandria Nance. She runs track and is a member of the student council. She makes candles and hopes to become a therapist.

• Elise Boerema, of Kankakee Trinity Academy. She is the daughter of David and Liz Boerema. She is active in volleyball and basketball and plays the piano and clarinet. She hopes to become a writer or editor.