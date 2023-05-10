Voice of the People:

“What speculative ﬁction is really good at is not the future but the present — taking an aspect of it that troubles or is dangerous and extending and extrapolating that aspect into something that allows the people of that time to see what they are doing from a different angle and from a different place. It’s cautionary. Fahrenheit 451 is a speculative ﬁction.”

That is Neil Gaiman’s warning in Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. A warning of our future, a warning issued in the 1950s, yet here we sit instead of stand, 75 years later. When mistakes go untaught in history, history repeats. Welcome to the repetition. Books of LGBTQ+ and/or minority teens going through the trials and tribulations of life, giving our youth a way to ﬁnd their identity, are being banned from schools, and suggested by a Virginia School Board Member to be burned. Book burning, “it was a pleasure to burn,” so says the main character in the prophetic Fahrenheit 451.

There have been 2,532 books banned in the U.S. alone, 1,553 of which are of “unique” titles, meaning activism, LGBTQ+ topics, BIPOC topics, and identity ﬁnding, which are situations discussed in books that our youth face every day. As a member of the American Youth, books are a necessity.

However, in order to receive these books, the school library is no longer an option for many across our country. These books are how we ﬁnd ourselves, how we stay alive, ﬁnd some light at the end of our pitch-black tunnels. But in places like Dearborn, Mich., Texas, and Florida, we cannot ﬁnd support for what makes us unique.

States across the nation are censoring and banning books from schools, claiming they are bad for children due to topics discussed. The states are of the Republican Party, and the books being banned do not align with their beliefs. It’s a political ploy to force our country into a single-minded hell. A place where if you are not straight, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes, you’re not allowed or welcome. Where have we heard of this before?

To ban our books is to ban our thoughts. Banning our thoughts is a short road to breeding incompetence and mindless lives. Every day, school is in session, a place where the American youth is expected to learn. If every book in the world that people want banned is banned, there will be no need for school, for we will all be incapable of learning. To prevent this, give us our books back, understand that taking our books takes away our freedom of thought, something the public wants desperately.

Give us, your country’s youth, our books, our freedom of choice back. Let us have our freedom, like how we fought England, ourselves, and our beliefs time and time again. Let us have our freedom, or face our revolution. Welcome to the revolution.