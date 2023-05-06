Why is the clutch sticking?

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2015 Ford Focus SE with a 1.0-liter Ecoboost engine and a manual transmission. Intermittently, the clutch does not return to its normal position and has to be lifted with the toe of my left foot. It does not affect the car’s operation. I understand that the clutch uses brake fluid in its function, but all fluids are at their proper levels. Ford had it for two days but said they couldn’t replicate the problem. <strong>— W.R., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> My first hunch is a bad clutch release bearing. But there are other things. The slave cylinder may be failing or the clutch master is failing. The next time you take your car in, ask to ride along with a service tech. If your dealer balks, try an independent shop.

<strong>Q:</strong> I agree with your comments to the reader requesting help to solve the ABS fault light. Changing out all the wheel sensors would be a good first step. I did the same on my 2002 Tacoma. At this point it would have been good to explain what the ABS system will do to improve vehicle safety during hard braking on icy and slippery roads. <strong>— T.G., Monticello, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You are right about the benefit of ABS on slippery, but not icy, roads. Many people used to pump brakes, which is what the ABS does. But ABS pumps the brakes only on the wheels losing traction. Prior to ABS, I learned the technique of threshold braking — squeezing on the brakes just to the point before locking them up. Not a simple skill. Until the reader gets the ABS repaired, the car will operate safely under normal conditions.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe that recently has been making a grinding sound when the steering wheel is turned sharply to either side. Just turning the wheel to drive into my garage from the alley causes the sound of contact. My mechanic tells me he doesn’t know what could be causing the issue. There is no sound when the car is being driven, only when I’m turning the wheel, especially sharply. Any ideas? <strong>— L.K., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There is a technical service bulletin (TSB) about this noise on much newer vehicles. The solution is to replace the steering column and housing. But I have a hunch the problem may be with the steering column coupling.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a major disagreement with a friend who was a master mechanic and owned a shop for 40 years. He says you have to warm up your car for at least 5-10 minutes before driving. He says if you don’t, fuel gets past your rings and into your oil. What I do, unless I need to clear windows or it’s super cold, is idle for 30-60 seconds max and drive slowly for the first few minutes. I told him he’s living in the past of carburetor days, and with modern engines, you are just wasting gas. Who is right? <strong>— M.S., Addison, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> With modern engines, excessive idling just wastes gas. Driving gently until the engine reaches operating temperature is ideal. This gets the catalytic converters working to reduce emissions. Any gas that gets past the piston rings will vaporize and be cycled back into the engine via the PCV (positive crankcase ventilation) system.