French Heritage Museum to host Wartime Memories presentation

At 12:30 p.m. on May 13 at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, historian and Kankakee County Museum volunteer Max Michaels will be giving a presentation entitled, “Wartime Memories: Some to Remember, Many to Forget”.

This presentation will provide an account of World War II from the perspective of Michaels' family and how they experienced the war. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by People’s Bank of Kankakee County.

For more information, call 815-932-5279.