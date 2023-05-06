Coronation day; Drew Barrymore's enduring appeal

Rise and shine, royalist early birds! Coverage of the coronation of King Charles III begins at 4 a.m. Saturday. Look for the traditional networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, to provide live broadcast coverage as well as streamed content on their digital outlets. Britbox, the streaming platform filled with content from across the pond, promises live coverage with a proper British accent.

The relevance of these proceedings to American viewers is up for debate. But Charles III’s coronation, arriving 70 years after the installation of his mother, Elizabeth II, offers a chance to reflect on the fact television has been covering such events for a lifetime.

At the time of Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, TV was a relatively new medium, just beginning to supplant radio as the way for advertisers to reach the most customers.

Some seven decades later, television endures. You could say TV is as “seasoned” as the “new” 75-year-old king. But it’s still around and evolving in ways that make it hard to replace.

For what it’s worth, networks will cover the coronation live but have not scheduled any prime-time recaps. For those who don’t want to get up with the dawn, there’s “The Coronation of King Charles III” (3 p.m., EST, C-Span), airing over seven hours.

• While we’re on the subject of enduring appeal, what do we make of the fact Drew Barrymore has been tapped to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1)?

For decades, this event has used catchy, inventive award categories to attract an audience of younger viewers to reward the best screen entertainment of the past year and heavily promote the onslaught of summer movies breathing down audiences’ necks as May gets underway.

As mentioned, the accent was on youth and silliness, a way to reach viewers just graduating from Nickelodeon to MTV. Some years back, I dubbed this the Candy and Clearasil Crowd.

During the years, the hosts have been either edgy or of-the-moment. The first awards were hosted by Dennis Miller in 1992, and comics generally have dominated, from Ben Stiller and Janeane Garofalo (1996); Sarah Silverman (2007); Rebel Wilson (2013); Amy Schumer (2015) and Leslie Jones and Nicki Glazer in 2021.

Following this tradition, Barrymore would have been a logical choice some 20 or 30 years back, when she was both younger and more of a lovable mess. She could have co-hosted the 2001 Awards with her then-husband, Tom Green, when they were married for a minute. (For the record: Jimmy Fallon and Kirsten Dunst hosted in 2001.)

To her credit, Barrymore’s a bit of a “mom” figure now. She might appeal to the fans of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” in the same way that series’ star Winona Ryder does. She was in the kind of 1980s movies that inspired that show’s Steven Spielberg-meets Stephen King vibe.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Barrymore also has not been afraid to associate herself with outlets that skew a tad older. For some time, she lent her presence (and family pedigree) to TCM to introduce her favorite classic movies. And this year, she’s become the face of Pluto, the free ad-supported streaming platform that aggregates a massive amount of content, much of it vintage. They celebrated Valentine’s Day by launching an “I Love Lucy” channel. Starting this January, Pluto started “Drewsday” programming on Tuesdays, nights when Barrymore curated movies and shows for streamers overwhelmed by Pluto’s massive load of (free!) content.

All this is wonderful for Barrymore. But you still have to wonder what her hosting stint says about MTV. Has the network given up on the kiddies? Or is it more worried about losing the middle-aged audience that grew up with both Barrymore and music videos?

If you need another clue, stick around to see Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) receive the Comic Genius Award. She may be of the moment, but she doesn’t pretend to be young.

— Major League Baseball action (6 p.m., Fox). Check listing for regional coverage.

— Memphis and Michigan clash in USFL football action (6:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Corsages can’t handle the heat in the 2023 shocker “Abducted on Prom Night” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

— A woman meets her ex as her parents renew their vows on the 2023 romance “When Love Springs” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— The Lakers and Golden Warriors meet in game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— Don’t expect new episodes of “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) for the duration of the writers’ strike.

— “The Power Hour” (6 p.m., AXS) embarks on a new season of interviews with musicians of the classic rock era. This season’s guests include Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and Billy Idol.

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Illegal child labor; finding lithium for car batteries; photojournalist and war correspondent James Nachtwey.

— Performances from the top eight on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— One calamity follows another on the season finale of “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Budget cuts offer no easy answers on “Lucky Hank” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Tom faces banishment on “Tom Jones” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Bluffmanship continues on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— News spreads that Red was taken hostage during a deli robbery in Philadelphia on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A plan emerges to topple the Maguires on the season finale of “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Louis supports the American colonists’ rebellion as he grows more confident on the throne on “Marie-Antoinette” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA).

— Sam’s singing lessons churn up strong emotions on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

Journalists (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams) uncover a pattern of abuse and cover-ups in the Boston Archdiocese in the 2015 newsroom drama “Spotlight” (7 p.m. Saturday, Cinemax).

An actress follows the team for research on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two repeat episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., and 9 p.m., CBS).

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A blast from the past on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A plague of insects on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A high-tech gimmick threatens the local economy on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A homeless man’s murder offers few clues on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Hawaiian eyes on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Meg’s sham Moscow marriage fizzles on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Posh pooches on “House Broken” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A CIA agent is slain on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).