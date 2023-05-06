Cheryln Cadle follow up

"Suffer the Little Children into the Hands of Evil"

Cheryln Cadle

It's released on March 22

Fifteen short stories of people who have murdered their children (either parents or foster parents)

most of them are mostly recent true crime stories

All of them I talked to are either the murderer themselves or a family member

Originally sixteen stories, but one was pulled for the time being.

I've had the Christopher Watts book, which was so popular, and I've had different people write me asking if I'd do stories on their family member.

I always ssay I feel called. I Felt called to be a voice for the children taht were murdered. I didn't weant to highlight the murderer, but the voice for the children that were murdered.

McHenry County

Amazon sold out and they had to get more, so it's already very popular