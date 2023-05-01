Community Briefs: May 2023

<strong>Iroquois Federal’s 140th Anniversary</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. May 17 at the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Iroquois Federal.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be remarks from Pat of Iroquois Federal.

<strong>KVSOWG’s Hats Off</strong>

Doors open at 11 a.m. May 18 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild event, Hats Off.

The luncheon and style show will feature fashions from The Villager Gift Shop in Homewood, DressWell Boutique in Bourbonnais and Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee.

There will be vendors and raffles and attendees are encouraged to wear hats.

Tickets are $45 per guest.

For more information or questions, call Dee at 312-310-8005 or Karen at 815-295-7813.

<strong>Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner</strong>

The Manteno Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its membership with the annual dinner event on May 18 at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. At 5 p.m. begins social hour, followed by the 6 p.m. dinner program and the 6:30 p.m. awards ceremony.

The evening’s attire is business casual and tickets are $40 per person or $300 for an 8-person table. RSVP at mantenochamber.com under “Events” or call Kathleen at 815-468-6226.

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on May 22 at B. Harley Bradley House located at 701 S. Harrison Ave in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

This will also be an opportunity to connect with other caregiver. During the free craft club meeting, participants will be making colorful Stained-Glass Frames to be used as house décor or shared as gifts. Materials will be provided, and no prior experience is needed.

Prior registration is required by noon on May 21. Register at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3z7kyd5p" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3z7kyd5p</a>.

<strong>2023 Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10 and 11, the 2023 Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival will take place at Goold Park on the east side of Union Street in Morris. The event will be held across from the high school parking lot.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gebharddulcimer.org" target="_blank">gebharddulcimer.org</a>.

<strong>Run For Autism</strong>

On June 18, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host the annual Run For Autism (formerly the Kilbride Classic) at Cobb Park in Kankakee. Participants can choose between a 5K run or a 2-mile walk.

For those who register before May 21, the cost is $27 and includes a free T-shirt. Starting May 22, the cost is $27 but does not include a T-shirt. After June 12, the cost is $32. Register at <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org/run-for-autism" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org/run-for-autism</a>.

<strong>2023 National Night Out</strong>

The annual National Night Out and the 16th local event is being hosted by area law enforcement agencies from 4 p.m. until dusk on Aug. 1 at Perry Farm Park. At 5 p.m. will begin food service, which is first come, first serve.

According to a news release on the event, “National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness and drug prevention, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood/community spirit and law enforcement partnerships and send a message to those involved in criminal activity that communities are organized and fighting back.”

The event is a collaborative effort involving area law enforcement and public safety agencies, residents, civic and social agencies and various businesses in the community.

The local event draws 4,000 people from around Kankakee County to enjoy a family-oriented evening, including free food and refreshment, various demonstrations and activities for all ages. Local public safety and social agencies provide information on the various services they provide and are available to answer any questions or concerns.

Entertainment is provided by Kankakee County’s The Silhouettes, and other local groups and the evening culminates with a fireworks show. All of this is provided from donations and sponsors from the business community and various municipalities.

The 2023 NNO Committee is seeking sponsors and financial donors to continue this event.

For more information, contact Bradley Police Deputy Chief Adrian Provost at 815-936-5106.