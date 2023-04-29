'Moonage Daydream,' 'Fatal Attraction,' 'Tom Jones'

The 2022 documentary “Moonage Daydream” (7 p.m., Saturday, HBO, TV-14) makes its cable and streaming debut. The biographical meditation on David Bowie was drawn from the late musician’s copious personal film archive and contains extensive concert footage from decades of live performing.

Director Brett Morgan’s experimental montage approach to visual storytelling was well received by critics, who saw its hallucinatory nature as completely in keeping with its mercurial subject and the generations of fans who closely identified with his music as well as his ever-shifting personae. David Bowie died at 69 in 2016.

• Every generation gets the “Fatal Attraction” it deserves. The summer of 1987 was a good one for movie taglines. “Dirty Dancing” had “Nobody puts Baby in a corner!” and “Fatal Attraction” had Glenn Close’s Alex Forrest, a lover spurned by a married man after a torrid affair, declaring “I’m not going to be ignored, Dan!” as Michael Douglas’s character realized their tryst was anything but a casual fling.

The Paramount+ streaming service has rebooted “Fatal Attraction” as a limited series, with the first two episodes streaming Sunday. Lizzy Caplan (“Party Down,” “Master of Sex”) has been cast as Alex, and Joshua Jackson (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Fringe,” “The Affair”) as the philandering Dan.

While the film worked rather nicely with a beginning, a middle and a bunny-boiling ending, this series will explore the couple’s adulterous affair, its buildup and aftermath as well as a glance back from 15 years later as Dan still faces the ramification of his choices.

• If the 35 years since 1987 seems enough time for a new “Fatal Attraction,” the 60 years since the release of “Tom Jones,” starring Albert Finney and Susannah York, which won the Best Picture Oscar for 1963, is at least a lifetime ago.

“Masterpiece” (8 p.m., Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) reboots the Henry Fielding novel with Solly McLeod (“House of the Dragon”) in the title role. Sophie Wilde (“Eden,” “You Don’t Know Me”) has been cast opposite, as Jones’ love interest and (spoiler alert!) eventual wife.

So this “Tom Jones” becomes the latest period drama or romance to engage in color-blind casting, a trend I do not entirely like or even understand.

I get that this practice does allow actors of color to be cast in historical pieces, but it also seems to imply history itself doesn’t matter.

We live in a time when there are powerful political forces trying to banish textbooks and school curricula that deal with slavery, colonialism and the centuries-long legacy of racism. To this viewer, the color-blind casting on this series and popular shows such as “Bridgerton” say the same thing: “Get over it! Race doesn’t matter.” No one who thinks or reads history seriously can entertain this notion.

And is it “progress” to “allow” Black actors to play characters so steeped in “white” or European sensibilities? Wouldn’t it be better to create new dramas that reflect on 21st-century realities, rather than shoehorn modern sensibilities onto 18th-century narratives?

This isn’t the same as casting Denzel Washington as a near-mythical “Macbeth.” “Tom Jones” is an earthy romp shot through the sensibilities of Fielding’s time, a period when sexual liaisons between races was among society’s greatest taboos. Contrast this with the much-missed Tom Hardy FX series “Taboo,” which does not ignore the subject but depicts 19th-century slave trading in all its demonic cruelty and profit-driving savagery.

I’m a little reminded of Amy Sedaris’ rude old 1999 sitcom “Strangers With Candy,” when her deranged character Jerri Blank returned to high school to appear in an all-white cast of “Raisin in the Sun.” In both “Strangers With Candy” and “Masterpiece,” whitewashing history and ignoring the significance of race is completely absurd.

On a lighter note, this “Tom Jones” also stars Hannah Waddington (“Ted Lasso”) as the villainous Lady Bellaston.

• The drama on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), including the sale of the late Logan’s old company and the dismantling of his right-wing news network, ATN, appears to parallel events in the real world, from Fox News’ expensive and humiliating settlement of the Dominion lawsuit to the precipitous departure of its most popular host, Tucker Carlson. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Memphis and Houston clash in USFL football action (6 p.m., Fox).

— The 2017 thriller “The Fate of the Furious” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) is the eighth film in the franchise.

— The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils face off in game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals (7 p.m., ABC).

— How elephants dig wells is explained on “Chasing the Rains” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

— A deranged killer forces a woman to chauffeur him across the country in the 2023 shocker “Road Trip Hostage” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

— A publicist has a complicated past with an MLB pitcher in the 2023 romance “Hearts in the Game” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The impact of abortion politics on America’s scandalously high levels of maternal deaths; a facility in Iceland that “vacuums” carbon dioxide emissions; Australian Rules Football.

— “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” (6 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

— Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Trixie and Matthew anticipate their big day on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— A K-pop star needs protection on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

— Hank must deal with the return of his more famous father on “Lucky Hank” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Dwindling food supplies on “Yellowjackets” (8 p.m., Showtime, r, TV-MA).

— A prison shooting proves revealing on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Teamwork on “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Finally pregnant, the queen faces an ugly rumor mill on “Marie-Antoinette” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).

— A return to voice lessons on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

An arrogant Houston energy executive (Peter Riegert) is beguiled by charming residents when he arrives in Scotland to execute an oil drilling project in the 1983 comedy “Local Hero” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA). Roger Ebert called this film, written and directed by Bill Forsyth and co-starring Burt Lancaster, “a small film to treasure.”

A catastrophe airs live on TV on “True Lies” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Havoc at a haunted house on “CSI: Vegas” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r).

A firefighter vanishes on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Marge becomes a super fundraiser on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Left behind on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bentley might not make it on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... The significance of a broken keepsake on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... From Russia with love on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A saboteur strikes a drone storage facility on “NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).