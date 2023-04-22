'Somebody Somewhere,' the best show you're not watching

After an hour of “Succession” (8 p.m., Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) and its themes of corporate sadism, caustic inter-family cruelty and blowtorch profanity, can you blame viewers for wanting a little relief?

The low-key comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) is just entering its second season. But its Manhattan, Kan., setting already seems so familiar and its characters similar to old friends or even family.

For the uninitiated, “Somebody” stars Bridget Everett as Sam, a farmer’s daughter who returns home after decades away and a career that never took off. Funny and brash and proudly plus-size, she’s reacquainted with her love of singing and performing by Joel (Jeff Hiller), a goofy and somewhat ungainly gay man who has a complicated relationship with religion — he knows only that church is one of the few places he feels at home.

Sam has a complex history with her sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), whose husband left her last season for her partner in their gift/thrift shop. Now that her daughter has departed for college, Tricia feels alone for the first time in life — and that makes her capable of anything.

In the second season, Sam and Joel have moved from being tentative pals to an inseparable “couple” whose closeness borders on codependency. At their most frisky, their antics recall Lucy and Ethel; at their most raunchy, they bring Patsy and Edina from “Absolutely Fabulous” to mind. As on that series, their closeness is frantic, fragile and deeply neurotic, as if they both know that they are mere placeholders until a “real” lover comes along.

The actor and “Friends” regular Mike Hagerty, who played Sam’s beleaguered father, Ed, died last May. As season two begins, his absence is explained by a long-delayed trip with his brother. But Sam is seen getting wistful as she helps clean out his barn.

Look for cabaret performer Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, an ag-college professor and overall fixer for the local farm community. It’s a breathtaking performance.

Less than 30 minutes long, the season opener is filled with moments both granular and profound that evoke the day-to-day melancholy of 21st-century life: visiting a hostile and nonresponsive mother in a senior facility; cleaning out Dad’s lifetime of accumulated possessions and junk; punishing yourself to “answer” the demands of your Fitbit step-counter; facing up to divorce and an empty nest; getting a bad review from loathsome and destructive Airbnb guests. “Somebody Somewhere” is grounded in such ironies, heartaches and disappointments. And from such details, real characters emerge, real human beings.

• Homes reflect the choices of the people who own them — and not all choices are wise. Both poor initial construction or dubious renovation can leave some dwellings with wonky layouts, stairways that lead nowhere and hallways that bring nothing but confusion and needless drafts.

The Boston-based renovation team of Mike and Denese Butler host the new series “Fix My Frankenhouse” (8 p.m. Sunday, HGTV, TV-PG). They aim to discover and preserve each project’s essential charms while ironing out some of the structural wrinkles that have built up in time.

First up: a family’s multi-generational home needs a coherent floor plan to maximize space. The goal: maintaining historical details while opening up a ground floor that seems too cramped to host one family, never mind several.

• Renovators give themselves a four-month deadline to complete 18 projects and transform the town of Fort Morgan, Colo., in the second season of “Hometown Takeover” (7 p.m., Sunday, HGTV).

• Shot in some of least-documented corners of Africa, the docuseries “Chasing the Rains” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-PG) follows elephants, lions and various birds and lizards in their migrations to find new sources of water throughout the course of the year.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh (“Bridgerton”), this four-part series follows in the “Meerkat Manor” tradition of giving its “characters” human names so we can follow and sympathize with them on their desperate trek. Meet elephant matriarch Anastasia, cheetah mother Kuleta and Phoenix, the thirsty wild dog.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— The Memphis Showboats and Birmingham Stallions meet in USFL football (6 p.m., Fox).

— The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils in NHL hockey action (7 p.m., ABC).

— A district attorney is afraid of the family her sister is marrying into in the 2023 shocker “Her Fiance’s Double Life” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— When a diva cooking-show host walks off her program while on a location shoot, a fetching and overlooked assistant must rise to the occasion in the 2023 romance “A Pinch of Portugal” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

— Ryan Seacrest hosts a three-hour “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Sister Veronica wants to monitor the local children’s health on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— Rick fights to survive on the season finale of “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Sparks fly at an academic conference on “Lucky Hank” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Shocking revelations on the season finale of “Sanditon” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— A casual game takes on kinky dimensions on “Yellowjackets” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A government asset is endangered on “The Blacklist” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Marie’s brother visits Versailles on “Marie-Antoinette” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).

CULT CHOICE

At the time of its release, movie purists were shocked and confused that Marlon Brando, who had just revived his career with “The Godfather” and the hotly anticipated “Apocalypse Now,” would phone in a short performance in a film as trite and adolescent as the 1978 adaptation of “Superman” (7 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-14). But that was a generation before comic books devoured the movie business.

SATURDAY SERIES

Bodies pile up on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two repeat episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Massage can be murder on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Homer faces a viral backlash on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Beef feels his age on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Solving a DA’s murder becomes a priority on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... In the arena on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Serious moonlighting on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bug juice on the loose on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).