Know an amazing teacher? Nominate them for the 2023 Apple Awards!

The Daily Journal will be recognizing up to 10 teachers for their outstanding service in 2022 and 2023 with the new DJ Apple Award.

The nominated teacher must be a K-12 educator to qualify. Teachers will be chosen based on number of nominations received and reason for nomination. We are looking for teachers who go above and beyond for their students. Teachers who are innovative, passionate and make learning fun.

Nominate at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/AppleAwards" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/AppleAwards</a>.