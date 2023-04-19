Shaw Local

Thank your mother

By Daily Journal

Mother's Day is around the corner on May 14. In the May 13 Life section, we will be sharing stories of "What I learned from my mom."

If you have a piece of wisdom you learned from your mother that you'd like to share, please email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a> with your name, your town, your mother's name and the piece of wisdom you've learned.

If you'd like to include a photo, please attach that to the email. Submissions might be edited for clarity, grammar and space.

<em><strong>Please submit by 5 p.m. May 9.</strong></em>