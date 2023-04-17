Community Briefs: April 2023

<strong>9th Annual Strings-4-Food</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley, bring six non-perishable food items and King will restring your six-string electric or acoustic guitar. Limit two per customer. Guitars only, 12-string, bass, ukulele, banjo and mandolin not included.

The restring is a $25 value and includes strings, fretboard hydration, clean body, string installation and tuning. The food items will go to local food pantries.

<strong>Fight Club Survivor’s Basket Bingo</strong>

From 6-10 p.m. May 13 at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park, Fight Club Survivor will host a fundraiser in the form of Mother’s Day Basket Bingo. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the cost is $20 per person. The family-friendly event will have vendors, raffles and food and drink available for purchase.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.fightclubsurvivor.org" target="_blank">fightclubsurvivor.org</a>.

<strong>Zonta After Hours: Woman of Achievement</strong>

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 16 at Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, Zonta Club of Kankakee will present Zonta After Hours: Recognizing the Woman of Achievement. The 2023 Woman of Achievement is Yvonne Chalfant, a community leader and teacher.

She has served in leadership capacities such as the President of St. Mary’s Foundation; the Director of Strategic Events and Initiatives and adjunct faculty at Olivet Nazarene University; the president of numerous local boards of directors including Clove Alliance, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and others; and in local, national and international positions within Zonta International.

“Yvonne is a fierce advocate for women and girls locally and internationally. She is a well-respected leader in our community who I have learned a great deal from,” said Tami Galbreath, Zonta Club of Kankakee Club President. “I cannot think of anyone who deserves this more. Our club is excited to celebrate her accomplishments at Zonta After Hours with the community.”

Tickets are $50 and include hors d’oeuvres and two drink tokens. Register by May 6 at <a href="https://bit.ly/3zOj5wi" target="_blank">bit.ly/3zOj5wi</a>.